Spring Hill snapped a long streak of seasons without a trip to the playoffs back in 2019, and made it two in a row with another postseason invitation in 2020.
The Panthers will have to start a new streak next season after last week's 42-28 loss to Pittsburg eliminated them from the playoff hunt, but head coach Weston Griffis said their is still plenty to play for on Friday.
"The kids have handled it (missing the playoffs) well. Our concern now is sending our seniors out the right way," Griffis said. "We have a huge senior class, and I love them will all my heart. They have really poured their hears into this program, and we want them to go out with a win."
Spring Hill (3-6, 0-4) should be considered heavy favorites against a North Lamar team that has struggled to score points during a 1-8, 0-4 season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at R.L. Maddox Stadium in Paris.
After opening the district slate with losses to Gilmer, Pleasant Grove and Liberty-Eylau, Spring Hill needed to win its final two outings to earn a trip to the playoffs. They fell behind early against Pittsburg last week, rallied, but came up short.
"The kids have had a tremendous week of practice," Griffis said. "We've had some ups and downs this year, but one thing about it, the kids have shown up every Monday ready to work. They have great attitudes and work ethic, and I think that says a lot about where we are as a program."
Spring Hill's offense has been solid all season, with quarterback Jax Stovall and receiver Brennan Ferguson proving to be one of the top pitch and catch combinations in East Texas. Stovall has completed 104 of 194 passes for 1,557 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Ferguson has 50 catches for 954 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Ferguson set two school records last week in the loss to Pittsburg with 216 receiving yards an four touchdowns - breaking the previous marks of 190 yards set by Morris Starts in 2003 and three TD receptions set by Jay Rockwell in 2019.
He has a chance to add to his record-setting season, and needs 180 yards to tie the single season yardage record of 1,134 set by Chad Mackey in 1990.
North Lamar, which has won a total of six games in the past five seasons since going 5-6 in 2016, is allowing 44.2 points per game and has scored just 50 points all season. Thirty-two of North Lamar's points came in their lone victory against winless Wills Point, and NL has been blanked five times this season.
"We're fired up and ready to go to North Lamar and hopefully come out with a win," Griffis said. "This group is such a fun group to be around and such a joy to coach."
NOTES: In other District 8-4A Division II action Friday, Gilmer visits Pleasant Grove and Liberty-Eylau visits Pittsburg.