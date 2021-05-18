Spring Hill has made the most of its current playoff run and is ready to make more noise in this weekend’s regional quarterfinal series against Pleasant Grove.
The Panthers have already rolled through the Class 4A Region II bi-district and area rounds and are excited for their next challenge ahead.
“I think we match up with them pretty well,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “It’s going to be a tough series. It’s two programs in East Texas you want to be a coach at and you got some great ball players. I don’t know many of their kids, but I do know Coach [Riley] Fincher is going to coach them up and he’s going to have them ready to go.”
Weather permitting, the series is set to open at 7 p.m. tonight at Spring Hill’s Panther Field. The series switches to Texarkana on Saturday, with game two set for 4 p.m. A third game would follow if needed.
One of the things that put Spring Hill on a lot of teams’ radars has been the 40-11 playoff run advantage in 2021. The Panthers swept Gilmer before winning two of three against Caddo Mills.
“I don’t think we ever look at the scoreboard,” said Petersen. “We don’t worry about the score. We don’t change our approaches. We try to score as many runs as we can.”
That played a part in Saturday’s 12-6 area round series-clinching game three win against Caddo Mills. Spring Hill bounced back from its only slipup of the current postseason, a 2-0 home loss the night before on Friday, to regain its dominant playoff form and continue its season.
“To be able to come back over that 2-0 loss was huge,” said Petersen. “The boys wanted to prove that was a fluke [and] that was something that shouldn’t have happened.”
As much attention as the scoring has received, a Spring Hill evaluator can’t ignore the equally valuable pitching performances. Some have come from junior Easton Ballard, who shined in last Thursday’s game one win. He didn’t allow a hit until the 12th Caddo Mills batter and only gave up three by night’s end. His postseason composure is one of the results of being on Spring Hill’s last playoff team in 2019 and that has allowed him to take advantage of his 2021 playoff opportunities.
“My freshman year, they had a deep run and I got to experience it,” said Ballard. “They pulled me up, so I got to stay in the dugout [and] cheer them on. Got one at-bat. It didn’t go too well, but it was one heck of a time. I loved the experience.”
“Now, being able to play, it’s been incredible.”
Another thing on Spring Hill’s side is the fact that three of its four playoff wins in 2021 have come on the road.
“We love playing at home, but our team really likes playing away,” said Petersen. “They love road trips [and] being around each other. For some reason, they get locked in on a road trip. It’s pretty awesome.”
Pleasant Grove reached the regional quarterfinal round with a sweep of Canton (5-2 and 4-3) in an area series last weekend in Marshall.