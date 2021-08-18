It won’t happen again this season, but head football coach Weston Griffis has given his team and coaching staff permission to overlook an opponent.
The Spring Hill Panthers will host Mount Vernon in the final scrimmage for both teams on Thursday. Griffis said this portion of the season is still all about figuring out what Spring Hill can and can’t do – with a small look ahead to Week 1 opponent Sabine.
“Our focus is the same as last week. We’re concentrating on us getting better this week. That’s really all we’ve talked about,” Griffis said.
Mount Vernon is a familiar opponent for the Panthers, one that is also similar to Sabine.
“The kids are excited,” Griffis said. “We scrimmaged Mount Vernon last year. We know they are a good football team. They play physical football. We’re not game planning or scheming for them, but we know they are a physical team and we need to match that. Also, they run tempo. We have let our defense practice against tempo a little, mainly because Sabine is going to play fast the next week. We’ve probably worked 90 percent on us and 10 percent on Sabine this week.”
Spring Hill scrimmaged Wills Point last week, outscoring the Tigers 6-1 overall – 2-0 with 1 vs. 1, 2-1 with 2 vs. 2 and 2-0 in the live portion of the scrimmage.
Davaunte Powers scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards. Eric Morrow (3 yards), Carson Tidwell (67 yards) and Jordan Jones (1 yard) also scored on the ground, and Zane Mason tossed a 19-yard TD pass to Austin Bell.
Griffis said 15 Panther skill players got their hands on the ball during the scrimmage.
Mount Vernon went 12-3 a year ago, but the Tigers are breaking in a new head coach and will be looking for a quarterback who can get the ball in the hands of a trio of receivers – Caydon Coffman, Nicholas Lacy and Jaden Horton – who combined to catch 158 passes for 2,580 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.
NOTES: Griffis said the varsity portion of the scrimmage will begin at 6:30 and will feature 10 plays with 1s vs. 1s, 10 plays with 2s vs. 2s, 8 plays with 1s vs. 1s, 8 plays with 2s vs. 2s, 10 more plays and then a live quarter to finish things … Spring Hill will open the season on Aug. 27 at Sabine.