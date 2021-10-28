For the Spring Hill Panthers, the final two weeks of the regular season couldn't be more clear.
Or familiar.
The Panthers (3-5, 0-3) host Pittsburg (1-7, 1-2) tonight and then visit North Lamar next Friday. A win in both of those games would send Spring Hill to the playoffs.
"This isn't new territory for us. We were in the same spot this time last year, so the kids have experienced this before," Panther head coach Weston Griffis said.
A year ago, the Panthers started District 8-4A Division II play with three straight losses, but two of those were forfeits due to COVID-19 protocols. Spring Hill stayed alive with a 30-26 win over Pittsburg, and then hammered North Lamar (54-8) to earn a trip to the postseason party.
They'll face a Pittsburg team that opened the season with seven straight losses before blanking North Lamar, 56-0, a week ago.
"Pittsburg is a good football team," Griffis said. "Don't let the record fool you. They have a new staff over there, but they've gotten better each week. The defense is very sound and very physical, and we have to match that. The offense is new, but they've gotten a lot better and they have a couple of guys in the backfield capable of taking it to the house every time they touch it."
The Panthers opened with a loss to Gilmer before losing a heartbreaker to Liberty-Eylau and then dropping a 55-21 decision at Pleasant Grove last week.
"I think we play in one of the toughest 4A districts in the state, and we've run the gauntlet early," Griffis said. "It doesn't get any easier with Pittsburg. It's going to be a tough, physical football game, but I think we're a tough, physical football team. The key is for us to execute and do our jobs."
Offensively, the Panthers are paced by the pitch-and-catch duo of quarterback Jax Stovall and receiver Brennan Ferguson. Stovall has completed 95 of 174 passes for 1,330 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions, and Ferguson has 44 catches for 738 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Ryan McClain (17 catches, 198 yards, 3 TD) is another receiving threat, and Devaunte Powers (67 carries, 296 yards, 6 TD; 30 tackles) is getting the job done on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, the Panthers have gotten solid production from linebacker Favour Otujor (49 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass breakups, 8 tackles for loss), linemen Cameron Webb (37 tackles, 4 sacks) and Bayne Brinkman (34 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and defensive back Emory Allen (55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 9 pass breakups).
Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Panther Stadium in Longview.