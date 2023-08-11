From Staff Reports
The Spring Hill Panthers hosted the Van Vandals on Friday at Panther Stadium in the first scrimmage of the 2023 season for both teams.
The Panthers finished 1-9 overall and 0-5 in district play a year ago, but are in year two of head coach Brandon Joslin’s system and look to turn things around in 2023.
Van finished 6-5 overall and 4-2 in district play last season.
Spring Hill will scrimmage at Rusk on Aug. 17, and then open the season at home on Aug. 24 in the KYKX Game of the Week against Sabine.
Van will scrimmage at Grand Saline on Aug. 17 and open the season at home on Aug. 25 against Pine Tree.