Spring Hill football overcame a lot of odds to make the 2020 postseason. The program knows it’ll have to pull off a similar feat over the final three weeks of the 2021 district schedule if it wants to replicate last year’s achievement.
The Panthers may have a losing streak in district play for the second straight year, as evident by their 0-2 mark against District 8-4A Division II opponents. But, they are actually ahead of where they were at this time last season.
Spring Hill was forced into back-to-back district forfeits against Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove in 2020, and that was a big part of their 0-3 district start last season. The Panthers lost valuable game experience over that two week stretch, but are already halfway through the 2021 matchups with those opponents.
That started with last week’s 21-15 loss to Liberty-Eylau. Even though it was a Spring Hill defeat, there were enough positives to build on during the final stretch of the regular season. The Panthers jumped out to a 15-6 lead, held the ball for 32 minutes to dominate the game’s time of possession, and was 10-of-19 on its third down attempts compared to the Leopards’ one-of-seven mark.
“We played a really great game for 45 minutes,” said Spring Hill athletic director and head football coach Weston Griffis. “Hats off to Liberty-Eylau. They’re a very good football team. We came out and executed early. Kind of fell apart with three minutes left to go. We've got to use it as that’s life sometimes. It’s how you respond and how you pick yourself back up. Get back to swinging the hammer. That’s our program mantra.”
Spring Hill can also learn from playing strong opponents like Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove. After last week, the Panthers realized that there’s still some work to do in closing out their games. That was evident because Liberty-Eylau scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:36 of the game to steal the win.
“We’re going to show up and keep grinding,” said Griffis. “The message to the team has been we control our own destiny. Our playoff chances don’t depend on our opponent. It just depends on us going out and executing. That’s our focus, and that’s what we've got to work on.”
That will also be the case when Spring Hill faces a run-focused Wing-T offense at Pleasant Grove’s Hawk Stadium this week. One of the focuses of Panther practices this week is finding ways to slow down the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
“They are younger than what they have been in the past, but they’re one of those teams that’s improved every week,” said Griffis. “Offensively, they run the Wing-T. They try to get you confused. Running back Jaylen Boardley can score at any time. They’re a great football team. They’re well-coached. They play hard and do the little things right. We've got to match that on Friday night.”
Regardless of this week’s outcome, they know that they’ll be better prepared for the running attacks of Pittsburg and North Lamar when they face them on Oct. 29 and Nov 5.
“This is the first time that we’ve seen the Wing-T this year, so it has been a little different at practice,” said Griffis. “We’re about to see the same offense for the next three weeks."
"The main thing is they want to break the huddle and snap it within three seconds. We've got to get lined up fast, trust our keys, have our eyes in the right spot, be disciplined with that, and win our one-on-one matchups. If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”