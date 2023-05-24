When the Spring Hill Panthers opened the playoffs with an ugly loss four weeks ago, head coach Garrett Methvin predicted that setback would be a turning point for his team.
Offensively, defensively and on the mound, the Panthers have proven their coach right, and Spring Hill now gets ready to take on a red-hot Taylor team in the Class 4A Region III semifinals.
The teams will battle at Midlothian High School, with games set for 7 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. A third-and-deciding game would follow Game 2 on Saturday if needed.
"Our confidence has grown with each game we play," said Methvin, who will take his 27-7-2 Panthers into battle with a 29-3-1 Taylor Duck squad.
"Pitching and defense has stayed solid, and we need for that to continue, but the confidence at the plate has grown tremendously the last couple of games. They believe in what they are doing at the plate, and situational hitting was a big part of winning our last series with Hudson."
The Panthers opened the playoffs with a 9-1 loss to Madisonville, but came back to earn 1-0 and 3-0 wins to close out that series followed by 5-2 and 1-0 wins over Silsbee and 4-3 and 4-0 victories last week against Hudson.
The pitching trio of Conner Smeltzer (9-2, 1.68 ERA, 95 strikeouts, 38 walks, 75 innings), Landon Bartel (7-0, 0.99 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 12 walks, 42.1 innings) and Cayden Rhodes (6-2, 0.24 ERA, 43 strikeouts, 16 walks, 56.2 innings) has been dominant since that opening game, and the offense turned a big corner last week against Hudson.
The Panthers had seven hits by six players in the opening game and 11 hits by seven players in the second outing.
Jax Stovall raised his average to .397 on the year by going 5 for 7 with a double and an RBI in the series against Hudson. Josiah Mackey had two doubles and two RBI in the opener, and Grant Burton went 3 for 6 with a double and two RBI in the series.
Methvin said hard work and attitude has been the key on offense for the Panthers.
"We're putting in the reps every day at practice," he said. "We're talking about the approach at the plate, and kids are buying into it from game to game. They refuse to go down. Every at bat is a one-on-one competition, and they want to win it."
Burton (.337) and Travis Allen (.303) join Stovall as the team's .300 hitters. Stovall, Mackey and Carson Tidwell have all homered once. Burton leads the team with 26 RBI, and he's joined in twin figures in that category by Allen (19), Mackey (15), Trent Thompson (13), Tidwell (13) and Cayson Wilkins (11).
Wyatt McFadin leads the squad with 12 stolen bases. Emory Allen has swiped 10 bats, Thompson eight and Travis Allen and Stovall seven apiece.
Taylor has gone 5-0 in the playoffs, opening with an 18-0 win over Scarborough and then sweeping Robinson (1-0, 5-3) and Salado (5-0, 4-2).
"Taylor is a solid ballclub," Methvin said. "They've won something like 20 in a row, so obviously they know what winning feels like. I think we match up well though, and if we play our game we have a chance to advance."
The winner of this series will take on either Carthage or China Spring in the regional finals next week.