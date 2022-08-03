A new chapter of Spring Hill’s football program began when Brandon Joslin took over the head coaching reins after Weston Griffis departed during the offseason.
After two days of fall drills, Joslin said things are off to a strong start.
“They’ve gone great,” Joslin said of the early days of his tenure. “The kids have responded well. That was one of my main concerns.”
There have been some adjustments in the first practices of the 2022 season like there would be with any coaching change, but the era is still headed in the right direction. One of the differences from last year to this year is the change of the offensive formation to the Pistol-Flex.
“We’re working a new offense, so we gotta get the bread and butter of that offense down a little bit, and they’re catching on to it,” said Joslin. “Defensively, we haven’t changed much, but we changed some of the stuff we do in the back half. We are getting better at that, want to grind, and be really fundamentally sound in what we do and in our identity.”
“We want to bring energy and the juice every day to practice,” he added. “[On Tuesday], we talked about accountability. When a buddy makes a bad play or when he feels like he wants to tap out, pick him up. We’re going to be present and early, and always strapped up and ready to go. They’ve answered that call [so far].”
The easy transition from one administration to another can be credited to Joslin’s familiarity with Spring Hill. Prior to his promotion, he served three seasons as the football program’s defensive coordinator.
“I’m used to being a guy that’s on the sideline getting after kids,” Joslin said of one of the differences between his current and former role with the program. “Seeing the whole perspective is a little bit different for me right now, but I’m enjoying it. Seeing everybody work together and get this thing moving like we want it to is pretty awesome.”
During his time as an assistant coach, Joslin left a great impression on the Panther players he worked with, and the connections he made have helped the program’s 2022 athletes respond and buy in early. That is especially the case for the team’s returning players, like starting senior quarterback Jax Stovall and senior inside linebacker Brooks Hill.
“I think everybody’s more excited for this season,” said Hill. “Everybody loves playing for Coach Joslin. I think it’ll be a better experience for our senior year.”
Stovall is back to lead the Panthers’ offensive attack after he passed for 1,415 yards, rushed for 138 yards, and produced 16 total touchdowns in 2021, while Hill is one of the roster’s defensive juggernauts after 82 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two sacks, two quarterback pressures, and one fumble recovery last fall.
“There are quite a bit of younger guys that I’m happy with that are stepping up and trying to gain their role, and a lot of older kids that are taking younger kids by their wing and showing them what to do,” Stovall said of the noticeable early contributions of his teammates in 2022.
Senior defensive lineman Bayne Brinkman, senior safety Emory Allen, junior safety Carson Tidwell, senior kicker Jose De La Cruz, and sophomore running back Trevor Allen provide similar services as playmakers, and will also be crucial in the team’s continued progression, and as the squad continues to prepare for the first forms of outside competition.
First up is a road scrimmage at Van on Aug. 12, then a home scrimmage against Rusk will take place on Aug. 18, and the regular season opener against Sabine will follow at Panther Stadium on Aug. 25.
Brinkman finished last year with 67 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, and three and a half sacks. Emory Allen earned 66 total tackles, nine pass break-ups, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Tidwell recorded 53 total tackles, four pass break-ups and one interception, De La Cruz is the defending first-team all-district kicker, and Trevor Allen is expected to be one of the team's go-to backs in 2022.
“I gotta point some things out to them, but they’re doing a fantastic job, especially in some of the hard times in practice,” Joslin said of his team’s returning players. “We look forward to those guys making some plays. We’re building around them.”