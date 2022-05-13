NEVADA – Spring Hill jumped out to an early lead in Friday night’s Class 4A baseball area round playoff series opener against Farmersville at Nevada Community High School, and never looked back in a 7-1 game one victory.
The Panthers improved their overall season record to 27-3 and current postseason mark to 3-0, while the Farmers dropped their respective marks to 17-15 and 2-1.
“We faced a really good pitcher today,” Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen said of Farmersville starter Cooper Strawn. “He’s a [Texas] A&M commit. Our kids came out, wanted it really bad, and attacked the fast ball like we talked about all week.”
“And [our starting pitcher] Easton Ballard threw a one-hitter,” he added. “He continues to get better and better as the year goes on. That’s what you expect out of a number one.”
Spring Hill produced a fast start on Friday that began in the top of the first inning. Jax Stovall drew a lead-off walk, advanced to second base after Marshall Lipsey’s single to left field, moved to third base after Ballard’s walk loaded the bases, and scored during Josiah Mackey’s sacrifice fly. Lipsey then scored on Brennan Ferguson’s sacrifice groundout to make it a 2-0 score.
The Panthers caused a lot of damage with two outs in the top of the second to extend their lead to 5-0. It started when Jordan Hodges drew a walk. Moments later, he came home for his team’s third run when Stovall drilled an RBI double. Lipsey followed with an RBI single that drove in Stovall, and later scored on Ballard’s RBI double.
Ballard struck out the Farmersville side when he faced Aiden Marquez, Collin Berry and Luke Wilson in the bottom of the second, and ultimately finished the night with 11 punchouts.
The strikeout streak was extended to five when Ballard faced Aidan Gray and Caden Norman in the third frame, but he got in some trouble before the end of the inning.
Logan Dale drew a two-out walk and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Strawn’s RBI double drove him in for the Farmers’ only run. But, Spring Hill’s pitcher bounced back with a strikeout during Jason Gomez’s at-bat to get out of the jam.
Spring Hill’s lineup broke through again in the top of the sixth inning. Emory Allen recorded a one-out single, moved to second base after Hodges’ walk, and scored the Panthers’ sixth run on Lipsey’s RBI double.
Ferguson continued the trend when he reached base with a top of the seventh single, and scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed Ben Puckett to reach first base.
Spring Hill and Farmersville will continue their best-of-three second round playoff series during Saturday’s 4 p.m. game two at Lindale High School. A Farmersville win in the contest would force a decisive game three, which would start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game two at the same site.