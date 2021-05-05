GILMER — Spring Hill’s Easton Ballard kept Gilmer quiet from the mound to open the postseason.
He made a little noise at the plate as well.
Behind a shutout effort from Ballard, the Panthers opened a Class 4A, Region II bi-district series with a 10-0 road rout of the Buckeyes on Thursday night at Gilmer High School.
Game 2 of the series is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight at Spring Hill.
Ballard struck out nine and limited the Buckeyes to one hit in a six-inning, shut-out night on the bump. At the plate, he helped his own cause with a three-hit, two-RBI night.
That was just some of the Panther offense.
Colin Martin finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Ethan Foster went 2-for-2 with an RBI double in a 12-hit night for Spring Hill, which moves to 21-7 on the season. Dalton Lipsey finished 1-for-2 with an RBI double and scored three times, drawing three walks in five trips to the plate.
Gilmer (17-12) finished with one hit – a leadoff infield single from Hunter Wynne – and committed three errors in the loss.
That hit was erased by the Panther defense in a 1-3-4 pickoff in the first inning. Ballard retired the next eight batters he faced in order with six strikeouts to face the minimum through three innings of work. It took 13 pitches in the second inning and 12 in the third.
Ballard worked out of a two-walk frame in the fourth, around Spring Hill’s lone error in the fifth and his third walk in the sixth, ending that threat with his ninth and final strikeout.
Gilmer’s defense matched in the first inning with a pickoff from catcher Cutter Montgomery.
The Panthers struck first on an error to shortstop on a hard-hit ball from Jordan Hodges, who tacked on an RBI sac fly in the seventh inning.
Lipsey led off the second with a walk and score from there on a double deep into the left-center gap from Ballard for a 2-0 Panther lead. RBI base knocks from Lipsey, Ballard and Martin made it a 5-0 game through four innings for Spring Hill.
Spring Hill sent nine batters to the plate in a four-hit, five-run seventh inning, highlighted by Foster’s double and an RBI single from Jax Stovall, who retired all three batters he faced in order in the seventh in relief.
The winner of this series will meet either Caddo Mills or Brownsboro in the second round.