Spring Hill opened Thursday’s tournament play with a 79-67 win against Willis, and wrapped up its perfect day one with an 80-57 win against Pleasant Grove.
“We played a lot better than the last couple of games, so I’m pretty excited and happy for the kids,” Spring Hill head boys basketball coach Kerry Strong said of his team’s successful day. “Playing with confidence a little bit more, so that’s always good.”
The Panthers leaned on the three-ball throughout the first quarter against Pleasant Grove, and led 23-13 after the opening period. They drained seven shots from downtown, and also earned a score from two-point range before the end of the frame.
During that stretch, Tayler Riehemann recorded a trio of treys, Luke Hurst earned a pair from that range, and Peyton Bassett and Easton Ballard contributed one from that distance.
Riehemann drained five more threes between the second, third and fourth quarter to set up his game-high 24 points.
Bassett recorded 13 points by the end of the game to finish as another Spring Hill double-digit scorer. Meanwhile, Hurst contributed eight points like Brennan Ferguson, and Ballard earned five.
Spring Hill’s downtown success was critical because Pleasant Grove scored 36 of its 57 points from three-point range. Cohen Cade recorded 15 Hawk points on five made shots from behind the arc, Rip Thomas drained four threes en route to a team-high 16 points, and Brenton Clark added three from that area during his 13-point outing.
“For us to be able to get some threes and twos, we were able to stay ahead,” said Strong. “Every few possessions, just extend the lead a little more. That’s all you can really ask for.”
That trend continued during a 10-0 Spring Hill run that launched the second quarter. James Thomas made back-to-back shots from behind the three-point arc. Then, he and Ferguson produced two-point baskets to make it a double-digit Panther stretch. Spring Hill ultimately grew its lead to 48-30 by halftime.
Thomas wrapped up his nine-point second quarter with a late free throw, and added a two-point basket in the third quarter. His 11 points allowed him to become the third Spring Hill double-digit scorer in the game.
Spring Hill led 62-45 by the end of the third quarter because of a pair of threes from Riehemann and a pair of twos from Bassett.
The Panthers then got four-point quarters from both Bassett and Davaunte Powers, as well as Riehemann’s final trey, to help wrap up a winning day.
Spring Hill will return to action with an early 9 a.m. matchup with Mineola on Friday. The Panthers will then compete with crosstown foe Pine Tree at 3:40 p.m.
“Get some rest tonight because we play the first game in the morning,” Strong said of how his team can extend its success to tomorrow’s tournament action.
“I’ll look at some film on who we got tomorrow, and come up with a game plan.”
Pleasant Grove, on the other hand, will face Willis in its first Friday game at 2:20 p.m.