The Battle of Hawkins Creek is all tied up again.
The Spring Hill Panthers built a two-touchdown halftime lead and then poured it on after the break, earning a 48-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday at Panther Stadium.
This was the 52nd meeting between the Panthers and Roughnecks, who met every season since 1978 before last year’s contest was called off due to COVID-19. Spring Hill has now won four in a row against White Oak to tie the overall series at 26-26.
After a close first quarter that saw each team get on the board through the air, the Panthers erupted for 20 second-quarter points to build a 27-14 halftime lead.
Spring Hill opened the scoring late in the first quarter when Jax Stovall hit Brennan Ferguson on a slant pass and Ferguson took it in to complete the 15-yard scoring strike with 2:15 to play. The short, 21-yard drive was set up by a punt return from Emory Allen.
White Oak answered less than a minute late on a 69-yard TD pass from Cayson Siegley to Jonah Plyler to complete a two-play drive. The PAT failed, and Spring Hill led 7-6 at the end of one period.
The Roughnecks got a 57-yard touchdown run by Siegley on a fourth-and-short play with 9:07 left in the second, and Azriel Sosa added he two-point conversion as White Oak took a 14-7 lead.
Spring Hill tied things three minutes later on a 4-yard touchdown run by Julius Hawkins to end an 8-play, 66-yard march that was highlighted by a pass of 23 yards from Stovall to Ferguson and a 15-yard run by Hawkins.
Four minutes later, the Panthers took the lead for good on a 10-yard run by Devaunte Powers. Stovall and Ferguson hooked up on passes of 39 and 16 yards on that drive, and then with 21.5 seconds showing on the clock Stovall hit Ferguson on a 19-yard TD strike to extend the lead to 27-14 at the half.
The final scoring drive of the half was set up by a bad snap on a Roughneck punt.
The second half belonged to Spring Hill.
The Panther drove 62 yards in eight plays on the opening drive after halftime, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run by Powers, who kept the drive alive with a 17-yard run on third-and-seven.
A minute later, Ran McClain hauled in a 19-yard TD pass from Stovall to add to the lead, and Stovall capped big night with a 6-yard TD toss to Dominic Alexander. The final scoring drive was set up by an interception by McClain that was brought back to the Roughneck 11-yard line.
The Panthers will host Henderson and White Oak hosts New Diana next week.