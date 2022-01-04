Spring Hill trailed for the majority of Tuesday night’s District 16-4A home game against Henderson, and its second half surges fell short of completing a comeback in its 71-63 loss.
“Hopefully, at some point in time, we begin to understand that little things are important,” said Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong. “You make a mental mistake in the first quarter. You can’t make the same mental mistake in the fourth quarter. We can’t make mistakes on stuff that we’ve scouted and things we’ve gone over in practice. We gotta be better prepared.”
Tayler Riehemann’s field goal launched the game’s scoring, and Davaunte Powers added a pair of successful free throw attempts to give Spring Hill the early 4-0 lead.
Riehemann finished the outing with a game-high 24 points, while Powers contributed 10 points.
Henderson responded with 17 of the next 22 points to take a 17-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Tobaius Jackson’s field goal put the Lions on the scoreboard with 5:30 left in the opening period. He split a pair of free throw attempts to cut his team’s deficit to 4-3 before finishing the night with 11 points.
Henderson’s Devin Phillips started to find his groove, and scored 10 of his team-high 23 points in the quarter. His first field goal gave Henderson a 7-4 lead.
After Jax Stovall’s field goal snapped Henderson’s 9-0 streak, Phillips completed a three-point play to make it a 12-6 game. He drained a shot during a Spring Hill foul and made the ensuing free throw attempt.
Jackson followed with his second field goal of the game, and Phillips drained a late three-pointer. Spring Hill was only able to answer with Powers’ free throw and field goal by the end of the frame.
Henderson expanded its lead to 36-26 by halftime, but the Spring Hill Panthers outscored the Lions 18-11 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 47-44 before the fourth period.
Stovall made a pair of field goals and free throws to lead the home team with six points in the quarter, and ultimately finished the game with 11 points. Riehemann added a field goal and a pair of free throws to finish with four points in the period.
Riehemann continued to heat up in the fourth quarter, and added 10 points in the game’s final period. He played a big role in Spring Hill cutting its deficit to 59-55 with less than four minutes to play, but Henderson held off the home team with a late 12-8 run.
The Panthers are idle on Friday and will host Cumberland Academy next Tuesday. Henderson visits Cumberland Academy on Friday.