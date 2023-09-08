GLADEWATER – Julius Hawkins scored three times in the second half, and Cayden Rhodes intercepted a pass late to seal the win for Spring Hill as the Panthers rallied for a 35-21 victory over the Gladewater Bears at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
The win was the first of the season for the Panthers, who move to 1-2 on the year. Gladewater drops to 0-3 with the loss.
The Panthers trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Hawkins scored on a 37-yard run eight minutes into the third quarter to tie things at 14-14.
Spring Hill took its first lead at the 10:13 mark of the fourth quarter o a 37-yard run by Trevor Allen, giving the visiting Panthers a 21-14 cushion, but the Bears answered three minutes later on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Kyron Wilson to Brayson Woods.
From there, it was all Spring Hill.
Hawkins gave Spring Hill the lead for good with a 52-yard touchdown run at the 6:27 mark, and the Panther defense forced a turnover on downs on the Bears' next possession.
After a 9-yard run by Trevor Allen and an 18-yard run from Hawkins, Hawkins scored from three yards out with 3:27 left to make it a 35-21 contest.
A 25-yard pass from Wilson to Chris Reed and a 15-yard penalty put the Bears in business, but Rhodes ended the threat with an interception and the Panthers were able to run out the clock.
Carson Cooper scored a couple of times in the first half, and set up one of his touchdowns.
The Bears opened the scoring with 8:14 left in the first quarter, stopping Spring Hill on downs near midfield and then using a 45-yard touchdown jaunt by Cooper after an offsides penalty on the Panthers to take a 7-0 lead.
Spring Hill answered quickly, taking over at its own 40-yard line after the ensuing kickoff and then tying things on a 60-yard touchdown sprint by Trevor Allen.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out on the next Gladewater drive, but Cooper picked off a pass and then went 23 yards on first down before scoring from one yard out on the next play to give the Bears a 14-7 cushion with 3:11 left in the opening quarter.
Spring Hill later used a successful fake punt to keep a drive alive and got runs of 18 yards by Trevor Allen and 13 yards by Travis Allen to move deep into Bear territory, but LaTrell Henderson recovered a fumble at the Gladewater 1-yard line to end the scoring threat.
Neither team scored in the second frame, and the Bears led 14-7 at the break.
Spring Hill will host Brownsboro and Gladewater hosts Malakoff next week.