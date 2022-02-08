Spring Hill hosted Kilgore on Tuesday night for the boys basketball teams’ second meeting of the 2021-2022 season. The Panthers suffered a 57-46 road loss on January 14, but bounced back with a 48-44 home victory on Tuesday to split the season series.
The Panthers improve their season record to 16-16 and District 16-4A mark to 3-7, while the Bulldogs drop to 11-24 and 5-6 respectively.
CJ Ingram scored the first seven points of the event to give Kilgore an early 7-0 lead with 5:35 to play in the opening quarter. He recorded 14 of his team-high 15 points in the first half.
Spring Hill finally got on the board when Brennan Ferguson made a pair of free throws at the 5:22 mark of the period, but Ingram’s second three-pointer of the night made it a 10-2 game at the 5:05 mark of the period.
The game could’ve gotten out of hand, but Spring Hill didn’t let that happen. Instead, the Panthers stormed all the way back to complete the comeback.
They started to find their footing when Ferguson and Jax Stovall made back-to-back field goals to make it a 10-6 game with 4:20 left in the quarter. Then, their defense didn’t allow another Kilgore score until Ingram’s long two made it a 12-6 score with three seconds remaining in the quarter.
Tayler Riehemann then scored five of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter to cut Spring Hill’s deficit to 23-20 by halftime.
The home team then scored the first six points of the third quarter to take its first lead of the game. Stovall provided a field goal and Ferguson made both of his free throw attempts to give Spring Hill a 24-23 advantage with 5:44 left in the period.
Riehemann added a field goal to extend the margin to 26-23 at the 4:25 mark, but Javoria Easley made a downtown shot for Kilgore to tie the score with 2:30 to play.
Spring Hill ended the period on an 8-4 run to own a 34-30 lead heading into the game’s final quarter.
The Panthers then expanded their lead to 42-36 because Riehemann contributed two early fourth quarter baskets and a pair of free throw makes, and Stovall and Easton Ballard made their charity stripe attempts.
Jake Thompson scored five straight Kilgore points and Jayden Sanders’ three-point play were a part of an 8-1 Kilgore charge that resulted in a 44-43 Bulldog lead with 1:28 to play. Thompson scored six of his seven points in the final period, and Sanders scored all five of his points.
But, Ballard helped Spring Hill regroup with a field goal to give the Panthers a 45-44 lead with 1:11 remaining. Ferguson then went three-for-four from the free throw line in the final 54.9 seconds to put the game out of the reach late. Ferguson finished the game with 10 points, while Ballard finished with eight points.
“Big shot by 15 to put us up one,” Spring Hill head boys basketball coach Kerry Strong said of Ballard’s go-ahead shot. “Kid works hard. He does everything we ask him to do. I was happy for him.”
Spring Hill will aim for more late-season success when it visits Lindale during Friday’s 7:30 p.m. district road game at Lindale and during next Tuesday’s senior night and 7:30 p.m. district home game against Chapel Hill.
Kilgore will look to bounce back and keep its playoff hopes alive during Friday’s senior night and 7:30 p.m. district home game against Tyler Cumberland Academy.