WINNSBORO - Spring Hill and Melissa cruised into the Class 4A Region II semifinal playoff series, but only Spring Hill remained perfect in the current postseason after Thursday’s game one at Winnsboro High School’s ballpark.
Spring Hill bounced back from an early deficit and had to hang on late to earn a thrilling 6-4 series-opening victory. The Panthers improved their season record to 31-3 and postseason mark to 7-0 before Friday’s 7 p.m. game two at Crandall High School, while Melissa dropped its marks to 25-8 and 5-1 respectively.
The Cardinals would need a win in that contest to force Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. game three back at Winnsboro High.
“They grind for me, and I can’t thank them enough for going to battle with me every game,” Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen said of his team after it pulled out a hard-fought victory on Thursday. “I’m super proud of the way they competed tonight.”
Melissa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Jacob Kusano produced a one-out single, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a throwing error before Gage Nicholson’s RBI single drove him in for the early Melissa lead.
Coy DeFury added a double to put runners on second and third, and Tristan McGee reached base on a balk to load the bases. Then, Nicholson scored from third base on Easton Ballard’s wild pitch to make it a 2-0 game.
Ballard regrouped with a quick one-two-three top of the fourth inning against the Melissa lineup, and the Spring Hill bats provided much-needed run support in the bottom of the fourth.
Brennan Ferguson started the two-run rally with a leadoff walk, advanced to second base on Conner Smeltzer’s single, and stole third base with no outs. Then, he scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed Ben Puckett to reach first base, and caused Smeltzer’s forceout at second base.
The aggressiveness continued when Puckett advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and stole both third base and home for the game-tying run.
The Spring Hill surge continued in the bottom of the fifth.
Leadoff hitter Jax Stovall was hit by a pitch, and Marshall Lipsey and Ballard followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases with no outs. Josiah Mackey then stepped up with a sacrifice fly that drove in Stovall, and Ferguson followed with a RBI double that gave Spring Hill its first lead of the night. Jaden Giddings served as Ballard’s pinch runner, and eventually scored with Ferguson on Puckett’s RBI single to expand the advantage to 6-2.
Ballard then struck out the Melissa side in the top of the sixth inning, and earned his eighth punch out of the six-and-a-third inning start on pitch 112.
Melissa jumped on the opportunity to face a Spring Hill reliever, and cut its deficit in half when DeFury drove in Kusano and Nicholson on a two-run RBI double with two outs.
But, Spring Hill bounced back with a closeout strikeout against McGee.