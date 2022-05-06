A year after falling short of the final event on the high school golf calendar, the Spring Hill boys golf team used the disappointment to top its 2021 regional tournament finish and advance to the 2022 University Interscholastic League Class 4A state tournament.
The squad is in the middle of a busy week. It’s wrapping up its final event preparation, and making the trip to the Central Texas town of Kingsland before it competes at the Legends Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday.
“It’s amazing because they work hard,” Spring Hill head golf coach Michael Gain said of all the state-bound golfers from his program. “After regionals last year, I saw the fire that they had to make it this year.”
The team’s golfers have definitely put in the necessary work and had the right approach over the past 12 months.
“We were definitely motivated,” said Spring Hill golfer Carson Kraus. “Everything we did in practice was to make it to state this season. We had to work on our attitudes and be confident in ourselves.”
The roster’s buy-in has resulted in remarkable growth and progress. Senior Luke Hurst is a great example of that because he’s come a long way since he first started playing golf with his grandpa’s clubs right after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Hurst received his own clubs a few months later, and has quickly reached the point where his sixth-place individual score of 154 led Spring Hill to a runner-up team finish and state tournament berth during the two-day Class 4A Region II Tournament at Van Zandt Country Club on April 18 and 19.
“I haven’t been playing golf long, but I’ve really fallen in love with it,” said Hurst. “To play with this group of guys and to go to state is as good as it gets.”
Hurst has also found a way to lead by example, and maximize the potential of both him and his teammates in a short period of time.
“Playing my best golf is when I’m most focused,” said Hurst. “That’s when I can contribute to the team the most. I set an example of being a calm player.”
The results paid off enough for the team to advance from regionals to state this season. Senior Brennan Ferguson finished tied-for-19th with a score of 163, junior Kraus and sophomore Mark French tied-for-25th after their 169 results, and senior Nick Bodenheimer wrapped up the Panther scoring with a tied-for-29th 172.
Now, Spring Hill’s state qualifiers are scheduled to be in the same Monday morning hole 10 pairing as Bridgeport and Livingston golfers. Bodenheimer will tee off with Bridgeport’s Logan Kehoe and Livingston’s Drew Davidson at 9:10, and French will face Bridgeport’s Zach Kehoe and Livingston’s Breckett Long at 9:20.
Kraus is matched up with Bridgeport’s Will Beaver and Livingston’s Brandon Munson at 9:30, Ferguson is grouped with Bridgeport’s Brady Mann and Livingston’s Jackson New at 9:40, and Hurst will follow with Bridgeport’s Collin Moody and Livingston’s Tucker Cherry at 9:50.
This week’s experience is critical for all the participating Spring Hill golfers. On one hand, this will be one of the last big events of the seniors’ high school tenure, and they want to make the most of the opportunity.
“This is a big moment for us seniors,” said Hurst. “Let’s make it count.”
And on the other hand, more will be expected from returners Kraus and French, and the entire Spring Hill boys golf program in future seasons since they’ve already reached this stage.
“It’s definitely going to help me mentor the younger kids that are coming next year,” said Kraus. “It’s exciting that we made it this far, and I will enjoy it while the seniors are still here and a part of the team.”
CLASS 3A
Also earning trips to the state tournament were the Troup team of Grayson Hearon, Grayson Hampton, Bracey Cover, Jaxon Green and Christ Franklin and medalist Brayden Bowin of Harmony.
Troup finished second as a team with a 688 total. Callisburg had a 654 as a team.
Bowin had rounds of 73 and 76 for a 149, finishing in a tie for the top spot and winning a playoff over Ponder's Tyler Akins.
Bowin will tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday and the Troup team will start at 9:10 a.m. on Monday at Jimmy Clay
CLASS A
The Union Hill team of Daniel Dunn, Andrew Topp, Elijah Young, Matthew Massingill and Saige Hendrix also earned a trip to the state tournament. They'll play at Plum Creek starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.