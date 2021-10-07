Spring Hill matched its 3-2 non-district record from a year ago, so it’s still focused on earning its third straight playoff appearance. To get to that point, the Panthers will need to bring their early 2021 season success to the five-week stretch of district competition.
Panther Nation has overcome adversity on multiple occasions. The latest example was in non-district play. The Panthers lost their season opener against Sabine 34-24, but bounced back with a 28-25 home win against Brook Hill and a 48-14 home win against White Oak. They also followed a 56-0 loss to Henderson with a 56-30 road win against Bullard.
“Henderson came out and thumped us that Friday night,” said Spring Hill athletic director and head football coach Weston Griffis. “That next Monday morning, our kids came ready to work, had great attitudes and energy, and practiced at 7 o’clock in the morning. Nobody was late, everybody was ready to go, and they had a great energetic practice. I credit all that on Friday night [against Bullard] to how they started that Monday after getting beat by Henderson. Just a great week of practice.”
That trend was also present during the 2020 season because Spring Hill answered an 0-3 district start with a pair of district wins and a playoff berth. The Panthers first suffered a 59-13 loss to Gilmer. Then, after COVID-19 forced forfeits in their next two district games against Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove, they bounced back with a tight 30-26 win at Pittsburg and a dominant 54-8 win against North Lamar.
That set up a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff matchup against Mexia.
“Last year, COVID hit us,” said Griffis. “We had to forfeit the L.E. and P.G. games, so we didn’t get to play those guys. We had our backs against the wall last year. Then, we had to come back and win the last two games to get into the playoffs, and did that. The kids are excited to play a full schedule [this year].”
Spring Hill enjoyed their bye week and will face Gilmer in another District 8-4A Division II opener. The Panthers will host the Buckeyes at Panther Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Gilmer earned a 4-1 non-district record after a 42-14 win against Gladewater, a 50-14 win against Henderson, a 48-6 win against Atlanta, a 49-35 win against Lindale and a 28-7 loss against Carthage.
“The bye week, my philosophy on that, we use that to really focus on us,” said Griffis. “We want to make sure the Panthers get better during the bye week."
"Really honed in on Gilmer this week,” said Griffis. “They’ve built and maintained a great program. I believe we’re a great program too. When you play programs like that, you can’t turn the ball over, you can’t make any mental errors, and you can’t run a wrong route. If we’re going to be a great team, we've got to play like great teams do. It’ll take all 22 of us doing our job.”
The Panthers will continue their homestand when they host Liberty-Eylau at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 15. The 3-2 Leopards earned a 56-15 win against Jefferson, a 36-0 win against Atlanta and a 54-17 win against Life High School Waxahachie in non-district play, but also bookended their three-game win streak with a 25-0 loss against Pine Tree and a 27-25 loss against Van.
Spring Hill will turn its attention to its first of two district road trips when it faces Pleasant Grove at Hawk Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 22. The 1-4 Hawks opened the season with a 58-0 win against Nashville (Arkansas), but followed that with four straight losses against Texas high school football opponents. They lost 62-21 against Argyle, 31-14 against Paris, 30-20 against Silsbee and 31-6 against Carthage.
The Panthers return to Panther Stadium for their final regular season home game. They will host Pittsburg at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 29. The 0-5 Pirates suffered a 15-12 loss against Jefferson, a 38-6 loss against Mount Vernon, a 46-21 loss against Tatum, a 49-12 loss against Van and a 17-14 loss against Malakoff.
District play will wrap up with a battle of Panthers on Friday Nov. 5. Spring Hill has a scheduled 7:30 p.m. appointment at North Lamar’s R. L. Maddox Stadium. The 1-4 Paris area Panthers started the season with a 42-0 loss against Krum, a 47-6 loss against Canton, a 29-6 loss against Nevada Community and a 41-0 loss to Anna before wrapping up non-district play with a 32-9 win against Wills Point.
Spring Hill is aware of all the challenges in this year’s district race, and will continue to find success by preparing for one opponent at a time.
“We don’t talk about the fruits,” Griffis said of his team's district goals. “We just focus on the root every day.”
“We believe that if we show up and we’re the best version of ourselves every day, on the other end of that, great things will happen for us.”