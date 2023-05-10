When Spring Hill dropped the opening game of last week's Class 4A bi-district series, head coach Garrett Methvin didn't push the panic button.
Neither did his team, and that's why the Panthers are getting ready for this week's area playoff series against the Silsbee Tigers.
"They knew that wasn't the brand of baseball we play," Methvin said of a 9-1 series-opening loss that saw his team make five errors, walk 10 batters and hit three other opposing hitters.
"It's the first time all season we've had a game like that defensively or on the mound, but I knew we would bounce back. It seems like all year long, any time we lost, we would come back and win five, six or seven in a row. We had that in our back pocket. The kids believed in themselves, and they responded exactly the way I thought they would."
The ensuing bounce back included 1-0 and 3-0 wins to push the Panthers into this weekend's series. Spring Hill (23-7-2) will meet Silsbee (21-9-1) starting at 4:30 Thursday in Hudson.
The series switches to Hallsville for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, and if a third game is needed, the Panthers and Tigers would clash at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Jasper.
The Panthers earned their coach's confidence.
After losing back-to-back games to 5A squads Longview and Hallsville back in February, the Panthers won six in a row. A loss to Orangefield was followed by seven wins and a tie, and a loss to Carthage prompted a six-game winning streak.
The Panthers, coming off a 33-5 season a year ago, have been solid on the mound all season, working 12 total shutouts.
Conner Smeltzer, an 11-game winner a year ago, is 7-2 this season with a 1.80 earned run average, 79 strikeouts and 32 walks in 62 innings. Landon Bartell is 7-0 with a 1.01 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41.1 innings, and Cayden Rhodes is 4-2 with a 0.32 ERA, 36 strikeouts and 11 walks in 42.2 innings.
Wyatt McFaddin is 2-0, and Austin Bonner, Andrew Grooters and Cayson Wilkins all have one win.
"Conner has been the anchor for us, but Landon and Cayden are both sophomores who have really stepped up and embraced their roles this year," Methvin said.
Offensively, the Panthers are led by Jax Stovall (.383, HR, 6 RBI, 22 runs) and Grant Burton (.313, 22 RBI, 16 runs). Travis Allen is hitting .288 with 17 RBI and 17 runs. Josiah Mackey is a .270 hitter with 11 RBI, and Trent Thompson (12 RBI), Carson Tidwel (13 RBI) and Cayson Wilkins (11 RBI) have been consistent run producers.
McFadin leads the team with 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts. Emory Allen has swiped nine bags, and the Panthers have 63 steals as a team.
Silsbee closed out the regular season by winning six of seven, and opened the playoffs with a sweep of Hamshire-Fannett last week - earning 6-0 and 2-1 victories.
The Tigers are led by University of Houston signee Logan Simmons.
"We expect to see him first," Methvin said of Simmons. "He's going to sit in the upper 80s most of the game and throw three pitches for strikes. Silsbee is a well-coached team. Coach (Michael) Nelson has been there 13 years, and they've had some teams go on some big runs, and they have an assistant who has been there for seven years."
The winner of this series will face Hudson or Bridge City next week in the regional quarterfinals.