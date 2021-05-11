Trevor Petersen doesn’t want his Spring Hill baseball team dwelling on the past, but he’s OK with the Panthers taking a few things learned from a bi-district sweep of Gilmer into this weekend’s area series against Caddo Mills.
The main thing he hopes follows his team to Mount Pleasant is a healthy dose of confidence.
“I think we gained a lot of confidence,” Petersen said of the Panthers’ 10-0 and 7-2 wins over Gilmer last week. “We know each round will get tougher, and I expect a tough series this weekend, but we look forward to the challenge.”
The Panthers (22-7) will take on Caddo Mills at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Royse City and 7:30 p.m. Friday back at home at Panther Field in Longview. Details on a third game, if needed, will be announced later.
Spring Hill got solid pitching, plenty of offense (17 runs on 17 hits) and outstanding defense (one error) in two games against Gilmer last week.
“The kids came to play, and I was excited to see that,” Petersen said. “We swung the bat well. We attacked the fastball. We didn’t let pitchers throw their pitch. We waited on our pitch, and that’s what made us successful at the plate.”
Easton Ballard started the first game and struck out 10 with three walks and no runs allowed on one hit in six innings. Jax Stovall got into the game late. In the second game, Alex Brown earned the win with five solid innings, and Brennan Ferguson and Colin Martin also saw action on the hill.
“Easton and Alex have been competing well all year long. They’ve done an outstanding job attacking the strike zone, and it’s nice to have some good bullpen work behind them.”
At the plate, Marshall Lipsey was 3-for-6 with three doubles and two RBI. Ballard had three hits and two RBI in the first game, and Martin went 4-for-7 in the series with three RBI.
Caddo Mills lost the first game of its series against Brownsboro (6-5), but came back to win 3-1 and 4-3 to advance to the area round. The Foxes trailed 3-0 after the first inning in the deciding game.
“Caddo Mills has two good pitchers. They both attack the strike zone, so we have to take the same approach at the plate that we had against Gilmer,” Petersen said. “Offensively, they like to play small ball from what I understand. We have to be good defensively and be aware of situations.”
The winner of this series advances to the regional quarterfinals to meet either Canton or Pleasant Grove.