Since facing elimination after a 9-1 loss to Madisonville in the opening game of a bi-district playoff series two weeks ago, the Spring Hill Panthers have rolled to four straight wins.
This weekend, former Spring Hill standout and first-year Panther head coach Garrett Methvin will face a Hudson team that has also been on a major roll in the postseason.
The Panthers (25-7-2) and Hornets (28-6-3) will open a best-of-three regional quarterfinal series in Longview on Thursday at Panther Field - battling at 7 p.m. The series moves to Hudson for a 7 p.m. contest on Friday, and if a third game is needed it's set for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jim Reeves Field in Carthage.
Both teams have arrived at this stage of the playoffs thanks in large part to outstanding pitching.
Spring Hill dropped a 9-1 decision to Madisonville to open postseason play, but the Panthers bounced back to earn 1-0 and 3-0 decisions for the series win followed by 5-2 and 1-0 wins over Silsbee this past weekend.
Conner Smeltzer, who recently signed with McMurry State, is 8-2 on the year. He has a 1.82 earned run average, 87 strikeouts and 34 walks in 69 inning this season, and in the past two campaigns Smeltzer is 19-3 on the hill for the Panthers with 172 strikeouts and 68 walks in 134.2 innings pitched.
Landon Bartell is unbeaten on the hill for Spring Hill this season with a 7-0 record to go along with a 1.01 earned run average, 51 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41.1 innings. Cayden Rhodes is 5-2 with a 0.28 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 13 walks in 49.2 innings, and Wyatt McFadin is 2-0.
Austin Bonner, Andrew Grooters and Cayson Wilkins have all chipped in with one pitching win.
At the plate, Jax Stovall (.352), Grant Burton (.326) and Travis Allen (.310) lead the way, with Stovall, Josiah Mackey and Carson Tidwell all hitting one home run.
Barton leads the team with 24 RBI, but Allen (17), Mackey (13), Trent Thompson (12), Tidwell (13) and Cayson Wilkins (11) are all in double digits in that category.
McFadin has a team-leading 12 stolen bases, and Emory Allen has swiped 10 bags.
Hudson has allowed four runs in five playoff games this season, and all of those came in a 4-0 loss to Bridge City in last weekend's area series. The Hornets swept Henderson (3-0, 6-0), shut out Bridge City in the opening game of last week's series, 7-0, and then blanked Bridge City 2-0 in the deciding game to advance.
Nick Gardner (.377, Nolan Larsen (.357, 3 HR, 28 RBI) and Diesel Gonzalez (3 HR, 25 RBI) are the top hitters for Hudson. Colby Turner (9-1), Matthew Gardner (9-1) and Larsen (6-1) head up the pitching staff.
The winner of this series will advance to the regional semifinals next week to face either Taylor or Salado.