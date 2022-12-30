Spring Hill was challenged by Gladewater during Friday afternoon’s non-district boys basketball home game, but it responded late to pull out a hard-fought 55-50 win.
The Panthers improved their 2022-2023 season record to 7-9, while the Bears dropped their mark to 3-5.
“To be able to come in, play a close game, and make some adjustments, I think it’s big for our guys from a confidence standpoint,” Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong said of his team’s performance on Friday.
“We played better defensively in the paint,” he added. “We were able to not give up quite as many points.”
Spring Hill enjoyed a fast start, and scored the first points of the game to take the early lead. Peyton Bassett launched the Panthers’ scoring when he split a pair of free throw attempts at the 6:43 mark, Jack Beckett followed with a three-ball 21 seconds later, and Dustin Yelverton’s field goal expanded the gap to six with 5:27 remaining in the opening period.
Yelverton finished with a Spring Hill-best 14-point performance, Bassett followed with nine points, and Beckett provided eight more.
Gladewater finally responded with Xavier Woods’ field goal at the 5:04 mark of the quarter. Cameron Taylor added a field goal before Kollin Lewis’ five straight points gave the Bears a 9-6 edge with 3:33 left in the frame.
Spring Hill found the necessary answer during a 7-3 run that gave it a 13-12 lead by the end of the period. Bassett tied the score with a three at the 2:49 mark, and Yelverton provided another basket to give the Panthers an 11-9 lead with 2:27 left.
Davaunte Powers answered with a free throw and field goal to give Gladewater a 12-11 edge with 45 ticks on the clock, but Yelverton’s back-to-back free throws gave Spring Hill the 13-12 advantage 22 seconds later.
The back-and-forth nature of the game continued in the opening minutes of the second quarter, and Spring Hill’s Brady Mashe earned nine of his 11 game points on a trio of three-point attempts.
The trend was eventually disrupted because Gladewater scored six of the final eight points of the first half to take a 30-26 halftime lead.
Gladewater expanded its advantage to 34-28 at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter, but Spring Hill ended the period on a 13-2 run.
Bassett led the Panthers’ charge with a three-pointer and back-to-back free throw attempts in the period. Yelverton and Brett Andros both provided three points, and Beckett and Jaden Giddings followed with two each to give the Panthers a 41-36 lead before the game’s final frame.
Spring Hill then scored five of the first seven points of the fourth quarter to build up a 46-38 lead with 6:13 remaining in the contest.
Gladewater emerged with a 10-2 rally to make it a 48-48 score with 2:59 to play. Lewis boosted the Bears with eight of his game-high 26 points.
But, Spring Hill ultimately finished off the competition with a late 7-2 run.
The Panthers will kick off the new year when they return for a District 17-4A home game against Center on Tuesday.