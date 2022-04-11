Spring Hill and Kilgore kept each other in check for the first six innings of Monday night’s District 16-4A baseball meeting.
But, the Panthers outscored the Bulldogs in the seventh inning to earn a 2-1 home district win.
Spring Hill improved to 19-2 on the season and 8-0 in league play, while Kilgore dropped to 10-9 and 3-5 respectively.
“The boys really fought tonight, and gave us a chance,” said Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “As a team, we stayed composed. We didn’t let the emotions and highs and lows of the game get to us.”
Starting pitcher Conner Smeltzer’s strong start set the tone throughout the game. He didn’t allow a Kilgore hit or baserunner until the 11th batter he faced, and kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the top of the seventh inning. He ultimately threw 90 pitches, and struck out nine Kilgore batters in a complete game outing.
“We gave the ball to Conner Smeltzer today, and he competed,” said Petersen. “He did everything that I asked of him.”
Smeltzer launched his performance by striking out Jason Silvey and Ryan Beddingfield in the Kilgore half of the first inning before forcing the next five Bulldog batters to groundout. Smeltzer followed that with strikeouts against Cade Henry and Trenton Wolf in the top of the third inning, and added a forced Silvey pop-up in the top of the fourth inning.
His perfect game and no-hitter attempts finally came to an end when he allowed back-to-back one-out singles to Beddingfield and Colby Wilkerson in the fourth frame. The baserunners then advanced to scoring position on the same wild pitch, but Smeltzer got out of the jam when he struck out Jake Thompson, and followed that with a forced groundout during Thomas Hattaway’s at-bat to prevent a go-ahead Kilgore score.
Spring Hill’s Marshall Lipsey became the game’s first baserunner when he walked in the bottom of the first inning, and he added a stolen second base a few moments later. But, Josiah Mackey lined out and Easton Ballard grounded out to end the Panthers’ scoring opportunity.
Spring Hill’s lineup put more pressure on Kilgore in the bottom of the sixth inning, but was still unable to drive in any runs. Ballard earned a lead-off double, and advanced to third base on Wyatt McFadin’s one-out infield single. McFadin followed with a stolen base at second base, but a groundout and strikeout ended the frame.
Kilgore loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning before Hattaway scored the go-ahead run to make it a 1-0 road team advantage.
But, Spring Hill had a game-winning answer up its sleeve. Mackey’s sacrifice fly drove in Ben Puckett’s game-tying run. Back-to-back intentional walks to Ballard and Brennan Ferguson loaded the bases before a wild pitch allowed Lipsey to score the game-winning run.
Wilkerson turned in a strong outing on the hill for Kilgore. He walked two and allowed no runs in five innings.