Spring Hill and Pine Tree were originally scheduled to meet in a non-district baseball game on Tuesday, but had to push back their meeting until Wednesday night due to the effects of Monday night’s storm.
The Panthers held off a late Pirate surge once the teams hit the field, and walked off in the bottom in the seventh inning to earn a 4-3 home win.
The Panthers improved their season record to 13-2, while the Pirates dropped their mark to 4-9.
“As a team, we look for games to be in those situations, and our kids overcame adversity this week through weather and in every aspect,” Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen said after his team’s late game heroics. “Having a sophomore at the plate in the crucial situation, I thought we handled adversity very well.”
Max Gidden earned a leadoff single that landed in shallow centerfield and Dean McMillen walked to give Pine Tree two baserunners in the top of the first inning. Spring Hill starting pitcher Conner Smeltzer bounced back with strikeouts against Pirate batters Dakylan Jonson and Caden Denley, but his errant pickoff attempt towards first base landed out of play. That allowed Gidden to score, and McMillen to advance to third base.
But Spring Hill bounced back. It started when Smeltzer finally got out of the jam with a strikeout against Collin Estes. He ultimately worked five innings on the pitcher’s mound, and finished with eight strikeouts.
Then, the Panther lineup answered with four straight baserunners. Marshall Lipsey’s inside the park home run also scored Jax Stovall to make it a 2-1 home team edge by the end of the first inning.
The scoring trend continued in the bottom of the second inning. Lipsey walked and scored on Stovall’s RBI double to make it a 3-1 Spring Hill advantage. Stovall finished the event with a three-for-four hitting performance.
Estes became a Pine Tree lead-off baserunner when he reached base and advanced to second base on a Spring Hill error in the top of the fourth inning, but Smeltzer once again had an answer for the Pirate lineup when he struck out Connor Carrell, Cruz Cox and Nick Crouch.
Spring Hill put more pressure on Pine Tree’s defense when Jaden Giddings and Stovall drew back-to-back one-out walks in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jacob Hall had to replace Estes on the pitcher’s mound, and ultimately forced Lipsey into an inning-ending double play to get the Pirates out of the jam.
Pine Tree rode the momentum to runs in back-to-back innings to tie Spring Hill 3-3. Gidden led off the fifth inning surge with a walk, advanced to second and third base on McMillen and Johnson’s infield singles, and scored on Tyson Bush’s sacrifice groundout. McMillen then tried to tie the game with a steal attempt from third base during Hall’s at-bat, but he was tagged out before home plate.
His team would have to wait one more inning to score again. The Pirates put runners on the corners in the top of the sixth inning before Crouch’s RBI single scored pinch runner Matthew Gates’ game-tying run with one out.
Spring Hill’s pitching staff answered by not allowing another Pine Tree score, and pinch hitter Trent Thompson’s RBI single drove in Brennan Ferguson with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.