Spring Hill High School noticed some changes when it opened its 2022-2024 University Interscholastic League realignment meeting packets at the Region 7 Education Service Center in Kilgore on Thursday morning.
The first difference from the 2020-2022 alignment was Spring Hill’s move from 8-4A Division II to 7-4A Division II, but its district competition remained the same. The Panthers will still play Gilmer, Liberty-Eylau, North Lamar, Pittsburg and Pleasant Grove.
“We’ve been playing in the same district ever since I’ve been here,” said Spring Hill athletic director and head football coach Weston Griffis. “We all know each other, and have great respect for each other. There’s some really good football in our district, and you can’t have an off week.”
Spring Hill expected a change to its Region II field, and that came to fruition in the form of who the Panthers and their district mates will face in the Class 4A Division II bi-district round. That starts with Carthage, Center and Rusk, who adjusted their landscape from Region III to Region II.
They will be members of the new District 8-4A Division II lineup, along with returning region opponents Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton and Van. Another difference is the departure of Mexia, who left the group for Class 3A Division I Region II.
“It definitely changes things up a bit,” Griffis said of the new region opponents. “We thought our district was pretty much going to stay the same, and it did. We’d been hearing the region may shake up a little bit, and it did. Some good football that came in. It makes it pretty stout, but it’ll be fun.”
While much of Spring Hill’s football path remained the same, the school will have to make the move from Region II to Region III for other sports.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers were members of District 16-4A for volleyball, and both boys and girls basketball the last two years, but will trek to District 17-4A for the next two. They will match up with Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore and Chapel Hill in the new league play.