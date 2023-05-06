District 17-4A one-seed Spring Hill faced a 1-0 bi-district playoff series deficit against District 18-4A four-seed Madisonville when it returned home on Saturday, but it bounced back and left the ballpark with a 1-0 game two win and a 3-0 game three victory to win the opening round matchup 2-1.
The 23-7-2 Panthers now advance to play District 19-4A three-seed Silsbee in next week’s area round, while the Mustangs wrapped up the year with a 15-16 mark.
“Great team effort overall,” Spring Hill baseball head coach Garrett Methvin said of his team’s doubleheader sweep on Saturday. “We came back today, competed on the mound, played defense like we normally do, [had] a couple hits of the ball, and took care of business. That’s a testament to these guys continuing to grind and not losing any hope or faith going forward.”
Madisonville put first inning pressure on Spring Hill in game three because Cade Hathorn singled, Caden Miller doubled, and Izaiya Drake walked to load the bases.
But, Spring Hill pitcher Landon Bartell got out of the early jam when he earned his first of seven strikeouts in six innings of work.
He then received the necessary run support in a game-sealing 3-0 advantage in the third inning. Emory Allen doubled and Jax Stovall singled to start the surge.
Emory Allen then scored the go-ahead run during Travis Allen’s RBI single, Grant Burton followed with a RBI double that scored Stovall, and Travis Allen came home for the other run during a Madisonville error.
The Mustangs loaded the bases again in the fourth and sixth innings, but they couldn’t cut into the Panthers' lead either time.
Spring Hill closer Andrew Grooters eventually relieved Bartell, and eliminated Madisonville with a one-two-three seventh inning.
Burton led the Panthers’ offensive charge with a two-for-three hitting performance, and five of his teammates followed with one smack.
Madisonville received three strikeouts from starting pitcher Cutter Smith, two hits from Cody Stapleton and Trent Murphy, and one smack from Hathorn and Miller in the loss.
In the early action, Cayden Rhodes set the tone in Spring Hill’s hard-fought 1-0 game two win because he struck out 10 Madisonville batters in a complete game performance.
His Madisonville counterpart Rayce Hudson struck out four Spring Hill hitters in six innings of work.
Spring Hill broke through for the only run of the game in the third. Stovall reached base on a hit by pitch, Travis Allen walked, and Burton added a RBI single that scored Stovall to make it a 1-0 score.
Burton, Josiah Mackey and Carson Tidwell led Spring Hill’s lineup with one-for-three hitting performances in game two.
Madisonville’s three hits came from Hathorn, Cade Campbell, and Smith.