DALLAS — It was July of 2011 when I moved back to Texas from Georgia and reached out to several old golfing friends to see about reconnecting.
I was getting back into journalism after a 25-year career in the insurance business, and was renting a tiny apartment in Dallas. While making such a transition, I was in dire need of some golfing companions.
One of the first to respond was Craig Bivins, a native of Longview who attended SMU during the same years I was there in the early 1970s. He had remained in Dallas in the oil business and we agreed to meet at a restaurant of his choosing, one of those upscale places with a celebrity chef near Highland Park.
Bivins had not changed a bit in the 35 years since our last meeting, still a tall and lanky “drink of water” with long and well groomed hair, wearing a golf shirt and sweater atop his blue jeans. I knew he was successful, so I shouldn’t have been surprised that the cheapest item on the menu was a chicken-fried steak for $25.
Oh my, I thought to myself, I have lived long enough to see a $25 chicken-fried steak! And that’s what I ordered on my self-imposed limited budget. Bivins went the other direction with an appetizer, salad, salmon as his entree and dessert.
Yet he remained thin during his mature years unlike a lot of us.
We had a blast catching up on the world of golf, SMU and of course East Texas. At the conclusion of the marathon meal, Bivins insisted on paying the tab that rendered all of my penurious calculations meaningless. He was always a generous man.
That evening and other memories flooded my mind and heart last Sunday evening when I received a text that “Bivco” had passed away after a 20-month battle with cancer. I knew the end was near but it was still a shock. He was a dear friend who loved golf as much or more than me. A committed Christian, I can just envision Bivco talking golf with Jesus, either getting or giving a lesson!
To understand that fun comment about Jesus and a golf lesson, you had to know Bivins and his insatiable desire to better his swing. For a tall man, he had an exquisite swing yet could never refrain from tweaking it — working on it and constantly wanting feedback.
On the course, as he was in business, Bivins was meticulous to detail. So much so that I once said he would make Bernhard Langer, the famous German pro known for his precision, seem flippant by comparison.
Shortly after becoming reacquainted, we played some golf together and he helped me better organize an “oldtimers” tournament for our old friends from high school and college golf. Some of us even go back to the junior tournaments we played in all over East Texas. Bivins grew up playing at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview where his dad Jim Bivins, and Bill McMahon were the two best players for many years.
Bivins played on the Longview High School team and then at SMU for golf coach Earl Stewart. That was around 1976 just as Payne Stewart was beginning his stint with the Mustangs. Bivins often told of Stewart catching a ride to the course with him during qualifying rounds and years later, after Stewart had won a US Open and was a household name, Bivins put together an elite fundraising event benefiting the SMU golf team with Stewart in Palm Springs, California.
When Bivins was at SMU majoring in business, he used a blueprint of how to host a major amateur golf tournament at Pinecrest as his final exam project in a marketing class. The tournament was to be known as the American Classic and actually came to fruition. It was a great addition to the old beer-and-barbecue golf circuit flourishing at the time, joining the Briarwood Invitational in Tyler and the granddaddy of those tournaments, the Center Invitational in deep East Texas.
“I devised a plan for the recruitment of the players from the different colleges and how I would bring on sponsors for the dinners and the other activities. I guess my professor liked it because I made an A,” Bivins told me.
And the tournament was a huge success with talented players and huge support from the Longview and East Texas community.
The head pro at Pinecrest during those years was Bob Goetz who was assisted by his brothers Dick and Jack. Dick is now living in Tyler and for years has been the director of the Texas Wounded Warriors golf event that raises money to support our military veterans.
“The first time that I saw Craig was when he was 13 years old and wearing a Sam Snead style hat and weighing about 220 pounds,” Dick Goetz said. “Then in the next year or so he grew about a foot taller and lost all of that weight.”
It was Bob Goetz who made a profound impact on Bivins when the pro took the high school golfer on the PGA Tour with him for the Carling Black Label Championship near Toronto.
Bivins and his friend Gordon Mosely, now an attorney in Tyler, caddied and saw all of the big name pros like Arnold Palmer up close.
But it was a Bible study hosted by Goetz one evening that left the biggest impression on Bivins.
”It’s funny, but the thing about Craig that I remember the most is that he loved to punt a football and would do so from just outside the pro shop down to the first tee where the other kids would catch the ball,” Bob Goetz said. “He was someone who really liked to help others enjoy themselves. I am saddened but know that as a believer, we will see him again.”
Starting in 2015, after encouragement from the late A.J. Triggs, Bivins took the concept of the “buddy tournament” to a new level with his Bivco Cup played every year in the Hill Country near Kerrville and Fredericksburg.
His attention to detail was legendary, prompting the comment, “Bivco would have Clifford Roberts three down at the turn.” Roberts was the founder and chairman of the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, from 1934 until 1976.
With the Bivco Cup and several other events for our old friends, we developed what we called “The Geezer Tour.”
It was at the 2019 Bivco Cup at Boot Ranch Golf Club that Bivco and his partner Mark Triggs prevailed to the delight of everyone.
Bivins and Triggs discussed every shot and were in simpatico to say the least. The awards dinner was one to remember with all of the contestants sharing their love of the golf and even more so, the camaraderie. All we could do was tip our hats to Bivins and thank him for hosting such a wonderful event.
Bivco, you will be sorely missed ... until we meet again.