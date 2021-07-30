Raychelle Peters has already achieved a lot in less than two months of long jump training. Now, she’s preparing to compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
Her Aug. 6 competition is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Humble’s George Turner Stadium.
The 10-year-old Tatum Elementary student started training with coach Danny Mitchell in early June and qualified for the Junior Olympics on July 3 at Arlington’s Sam Houston High School.
“It’s been crazy for me, just to be jumping for a few months,” Peters said of her fast start. “Started in June and now going to the Junior Olympics. I was just grateful.”
Peters has been doing track for two years, but didn’t pursue the long jump until June. She previously ran the 100 and 200-meter dash, and currently trains at Spring Hill High School on weeknights.
“I feel like it was meant for me to do long jump instead of running,” she said. “I’ve loved sports for a long time, and I feel like me and sports were meant to go together. I just love what I do.”
Mitchell is impressed with how far she’s come in such a short period of time and believes she has a bright future ahead.
“It’s like night and day,” Mitchell said of where she started and where she’s at today. “We have gone from just barely jumping to jumping.”
“We were practicing [two weeks ago] and she came down and hit the board,” he continued. “She knew it was a good jump because she can hear it. You've got to have some experience to understand that. Just like a baseball. When you hit a baseball, you know it’s going out of the park. So, when she hit that soft part in the board, we knew it was the best jump that she [ever] had.”
Her understanding of what produces a successful long jump has played a major role in her progression so far. Mitchell also credits her attention to detail and ability to retain information from previous training sessions.
“She has something that [Kanija Collier] had at Tatum that won [her] three state championships in the triple jump,” said Mitchell. “Any drill they haven’t done before, they can do it. I can show her one time and tell her and she got it. That makes it easier for her to be coachable and that’s what I like. Whatever she does, she can tell me what she did right and wrong.”
Mitchell wants Peters to keep topping her personal bests, even if takes little steps at a time.
“To understand that it’s not all about getting first place,” he said. “You've got to compete and do good at what you do. If you’re used to jumping 11 feet and you jump 12 feet, and you still get 17th [place], you improved a foot. You've got compete with yourself. As long as you’re improving, that’s the win-win at the end.”
The partnership with Mitchell has been a strong one and Peters’ family has enjoyed all the results so far. The support and guidance are expected to keep her on the right trajectory as she soars to new heights.
“I’ve seen her confidence grow and how she can be mentally strong in tough competitions,” said Peters’ grandmother Leah Burns. “The regional meet, she was so focused at 10 years old. Our goal was to qualify [and] to be in the top six. We knew she was capable. But for her to come away with a medal, I knew she had the mental capability, as well as the physical.”
“She really is an amazing child,” she continued. “I would love to see her long jump through college and excel academically as well. She’s a smart girl and I know the sky’s the limit for her.”