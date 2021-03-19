From Staff Reports
CORPUS CHRISTI — Spring Hill senior Rachel Petree, who battled COVID-19 and left the hospital less than a week before she had to attempt to qualify for the state meet, is now a state champion.
Petree, competing in the Class 4A small school 259-plus division at the Texas Women’s Powerlifting Associaton Championships at American Bank Center Arena, captured the gold on Friday with a three-lift total of 1,000 pounds.
The Lady Panther multi-sport standout had a 430-pound squat, 220-pound bench press and 350-pound deadlift for the winning total. She edged Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha by five pounds after Zacha had lifts of 435, 225 and 335.
Gilmer’s Grace Moses placed third in the division with a 980 total (425, 210, 345).
Petree was a state qualifier a year ago, only to have here chance at earning a state title wiped out when the event was shut due to COVID-19. This season, she was hospitalized with the virus, but competed and placed second at the regional meet just six days after being discharged from the hospital.
Union Grove’s Maya Huffman, competing in the Class 2A/1A 259-pound division, also brought home a state championship with a total of 1,110 pounds after lifts of 500 pounds on the squat, 160 pounds on the bench and 450 pounds on the deadlift.
Other area results from Thursday and Friday included:
Class 4A Small School
105 division — Kyleigh Pate, Gilmer, seventh (245, 130, 235 — 610); 148 division — Maddie Davidson, Gilmer, 12th (250, 190, 300 — 740); 198 division — Deonakah Jones, Gilmer, seventh (300, 180, 275 — 755); 220 division — Daphne Neighbor, Gilmer, ninth (320, 180, 300 — 800).
Class 3A105 division — LiAnn James, New Diana, fifth (250, 120, 260 — 630); 148 division — Haley Manns, New Diana, 13th (300, 145, 325 — 770); 165 division — Eva Scott, Harleton, fifth (370, 185, 320, 875); 181 division — Julia Loeza, New Diana, ninth (325, 165, 350 — 840); 198 division — Karmen Searcy, Hughes Springs, 11th (265, 200, 330 — 795); 220 division — Baylea Densman, Tatum, eighth (415, 175, 300, 890); 259-plus division — Balie Tingle, Harleton, fourth (420, 220, 330 — 970)