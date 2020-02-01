When the Super Bowl concludes in South Florida tonight, East Texas will be a winner whether the Chiefs or the 49ers come out on top.
As all of America knows, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from Whitehouse, while San Francisco running back Jeff Wilson Jr. is from down the road in Elkhart.
In celebration of Wilson going to the Super Bowl, the city of Elkhart has proclaimed today as Jeff Wilson Jr. Day, Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy announced.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Wilson was an all-state running back at Elkhart and played four years at the University of North Texas before signing with the 49ers.
On Friday, students at Elkhart High School dressed in 49ers jerseys and T-shirts with the Red & Gold of the NFL squad.
Dr. Larry Burch served as the Elks team doctor for 37 years, including when Wilson was an Elk.
“Jeffery was fun to watch,” Burch said. “Once he got one step on anyone, he was definitely gone. He was like a bolt of lightning. You could see he was talented and was a special athlete as a sophomore.
“Jeffery is a humble young man who never forgets his roots in the Palestine/Eklhart area. He recently signed a football for the baseball fundraiser. Jeffery autographed it and added, ‘Go Elks!”
Wilson was named Class 2A first-team all-state on the Associated Press Sports Editors’ team as a senior after rushing for 2,749 yards and 36 touchdowns. He was also All-East Texas.
In two seasons as the Elks’ back, he rushed for 5,078 yards with 59 touchdowns.
“Jeffery’s father, Jeffery Wilson Sr., has been an inspiration to him,” Burch said.
The elder Wilson played running back at UT Arlington before the school disbanded the program.
“He’s always been a major part of my life,” Jeff Jr. said. “I don’t even remember him missing a single one of my games. That’s the type of father he is.”
Wilson grew up about 9 miles from Palestine, home of NFL superstar Adrian Peterson.
The younger Wilson said he and his father would attended Peterson’s high school games, breaking down Peterson’s play to emulate his style in practice.
At UNT, Wilson finished his career fourth on the Mean Green’s all-time rushing list (3,205 yards), third in career rushing touchdowns (32) and fourth in all-purpose yards (4,009).
After his time in Denton, Wilson inked a free agent contract with SF. This is his second year with the Niners.
He made his NFL debut during the 2018 season after being activated from the practice squad on Nov. 24. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the next day he rushed for 33 yards.
Wilson played in six games and started two, rushing for 266 yards on 66 carries his rookie season.
This season, Wilson has played in eight games, rushing for 105 yards and four TDs on 27 totes. He also has snagged two passes for 27 yards, including a 25-yard TD pass.
He came through in the clutch for his team against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 17, grabbing the go-ahead 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with 31 seconds on the clock. The 49ers tacked on another six points due to a fumble on lateral tries by the Cardinals, which was returned for a touchdown as they improved to 9-1 with the 36-26 victory.
Wilson has been inactive the two playoff games for the Niners, but he will be in Miami for the game. He is listed as third-team running back on the 49ers’ depth chart, along with Raheem Mostert, behind Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.
Wilson is very active in charity work in not only East Texas but also the Bay Area and participated in the NFL’s annual My Cause, My Cleats campaign during Week 14 of the 2019 season. Wilson and his teammates represented their respective causes with custom-designed cleats in an effort to raise awareness and funding.
Wilson represented MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), saying, “I play for awareness against drunk driving.”
About 9 p.m. tonight, East Texas can claim another Super Bowl champion and either Wilson or Mahomes will be getting a Super Bowl ring.