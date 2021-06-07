Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips and Raji Canady earned superlative honors with the release of the District 15-4A All-District Softball Team for the 2021 season.
Phillips, a 21-game winner inside the circle, was named the district’s Pitcher of the Year. Canady earned Newcomer of the Year honors.
Phillips went 21-7 with a 1.56 earned run average, striking out 198 and walking 45 in 170 innings pitched. Canady hit .239 with a pair of doubles, five RBI, 14 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts.
Other top awards went to North Lamar’s coaching staff, along with Jaycie Hall (MVP), Karsyn Iltis (Offensive MVP) and Sloane Hill (Defensive MVP).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
First TeamPitcher: Jordan Andrade, Paris; Lexi Snyder, Pleasant Grove; Catcher: Melody Larkins, Gilmer; Infield: Ryleigh Larkins, Gilmer; Macy Richardson, North Lamar; McKenzie Dickson, North Lamar; JaKai Ray, Liberty-Eylau; Adi Koller, Pleasant Grove; Natalie Nickolson, Pleasant Grove; Outfield: Kirsten Waller, Gilmer; Noel Rainey, North Lamar; Claire Stewart, North Lamar; Reece Reaves, Paris; Timia Cooks, Pleasant Grove; DH: Emma Layton, North Lamar; Utility: Karlye Johnston, Gilmer; Flex: Jaidyn Clark, Paris; Hailey Allen, Pleasant Grove; Addison Walker, Gilmer.
Second TeamPitcher: Kylie Fitch, Pittsburg; Catcher: Abby Wiley, Pittsburg; Chloe Gilmore, Paris; Infield: Reese Couture, Gilmer; Karsyn Lindsey, Gilmer; Alaina White, Paris; Presley Humphrey, Pleasant Grove; Hannah Kent, North Lamar; Outfield: Emily Watson, Gilmer; Daytona Terry, Pittsburg; Kate Rainey, North Lamar; Hope Beck, Paris; Taliyah James, Liberty-Eylau; Utility: Asia Moore, Paris.