Multi-sport standouts Madyson Tate of Gilmer and Brennan Ferguson of Spring Hill took home top honors on Thursday at the eighth annual ETvarsity Best Preps Awards.
The event, sponsored by Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat, was held at the Summit Club in Longview to honor the top student/athletes in East Texas. It was a return to a live, in-person celebration following two years of virtual ceremonies.
Tate was named Female Athlete of the Year, and Ferguson took home Male Athlete of the Year honors. Both awards were sponsored by Christus Good Shepherd Health System.
Guest speaker for the year’s event was former Pine Tree High School baseball standout Alan Moye, who is currently the principal at Woodcreek Middle School in Humble.
