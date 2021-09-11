Pine Tree’s Dakylan Johnson threw for four touchdowns — three to Johnathan Fuller covering 48, 30 and 55 yards — as the Pirates rolled to a 42-27 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium. For more, click here.
PHOTOS: Pine Tree spoils Kilgore's homecoming
