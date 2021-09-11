It was a celebration Friday night for Spring Hill, as the Panthers built a two-touchdown halftime lead and then poured it on after the break, earning a 48-14 win over the White Oak Roughnecks on Friday at Panther Stadium. For more from the game, click here.
PHOTOS: Spring Hill celebrates homecoming
