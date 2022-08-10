Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.

Recommended for You


Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter: @lnjsports

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.