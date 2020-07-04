If you can't take the heat, you better get out of the kitchen.
In the game of pickleball — a hybrid mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong — the 'kitchen' is one of the hot zones in a game that is picking up steam in Longview and across the country.
"I have a tennis background and have always enjoyed racquet sports so pickleball is a sport that combines all of those things," said Gary McWilliams, who has helped spearhead a group of enthusiasts at Guthrie Creek Park, where the court lines and nets were recently installed. "With my tennis experience and as I got older, this is something I really enjoyed.
"It's a mix of tennis and ping-pong, obviously on a court and not a table, and there's a little more movement involved."
McWilliams, who has been playing nearly two years, learned about the sport from a friend. From there, a group began playing at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a portable net and the court boundaries taped onto the floor. The group then did the same at Guthrie Park, which hosts two tennis courts.
With interest growing and numbers on the rise, McWilliams said he placed a call to the Longview Parks and Recreation Department inquiring about installing a permanent court at a city park.
They were already on it, he said.
"They said it was already on their radar so that speaks to how much the sport is growing across the country," McWilliams said. "They say it's one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. There's a professional association (USA Pickleball Association), tournaments all over the place and a U.S. Open in Naples, Florida, where they have about 50 courts set up.
"For a while, we were bringing our own net out here to the park. We got permission to tape off the courts and just started playing. Then the city painted the lines, put up these really nice nets and fixed the lights. We've been very appreciative for that."
The sport is played on a 44 by 22 foot court -- roughly half the size of a regulation tennis court, meaning just one tennis court was transformed into two pickleball courts at Guthrie Creek Park. The net is 36 inches high on the sidelines and 34 inches in the middle. The court is striped similar to a tennis court with right and left service courts. Then there's the kitchen -- a seven-foot non-volley zone.
"I think the kitchen rule is probably the hardest for new players to grasp," McWilliams said. "You can't hit the ball out of the air while you're standing in the kitchen. Now if it bounces in there first then it's fair game. In tennis, you can go right up there and dominate the net."
The sport is played in singles or doubles with a pickeball paddle, which is smaller than a tennis racquet and larger than a ping-pong paddle. The ball is a weighted whiffle ball. In doubles, teams can only score a point while they're serving and both players get the chance to serve.
So those are the basics but what about that unique name?
According to the USAPA, Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell invented the game in 1965 in Washington. Pritchard's home had a badminton court but the two could not find a full set of racquets so they improvised with ping-pong paddles and a perforated ball. They tweaked the rules over the next few years and a corporation was formed in 1967 to protect the creation of the new sport.
One account, per the the USAPA website, says the name came from the Pritchard's dog, Pickles, who would chase the ball and run off with it. Pickleball then just stuck.
Dustin Eberhart, a lifelong tennis player, noted the similarities between the two sports, both in gameplay and exercise-wise.
"Having come from a tennis background, similarities in stroke and constant pressure towards the net made the transition smoother, until you get up to that kitchen line -- that was the biggest adjustment from a tennis standpoint," he said. "It's a perfect sport for a tennis player who is looking to supplement their tennis play with a quicker but equal workout or for someone who doesn't have the time or energy for a lengthy match on the tennis court."
Those with a tennis background may have a leg up at first but pickleball is a game for everyone, McWilliams said.
"You certainly don't have to be a good tennis player to play -- there are similarities but it's quite a bit different too," he said. "You can see that the court is a lot smaller but don't let that fool you, it will force anyone to run around quite a bit. It's been great exercise.
"It's a game that anyone can pick up quickly and like any sport, the more you practice, the better you get."
This past Wednesday, both courts at Guthrie Creek Park were full with players waiting their turn, proof that the sport is taking off. McWilliams said there is a Longview Pickleball chat on the app GroupMe that anyone can join to find a match throughout the week.
"The number of players joining in to play at Guthrie on a daily basis is great for our growth locally but court availability has already started to become a problem with only two public courts available," Eberhart said. "There will come a time, sooner rather than later, where we will be in need of more community space to grow the game."
McWilliams said there are about 40 people active in the GroupMe and regular attendance is around 15 players at Guthrie every Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. Courts are also available at Parke Way Family Fitness and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living.
The group said there have been talks of hosting a tournament in the future but that hinges on a few things, including infrastructure and securing referees.
But for now, the quick growth and recreational play have pickleball picking up steam in town.
"It's mostly recreational for now but it does get competitive for sure," McWilliams said. "We've got a good group of people that are looking to get some exercise and enjoy the game. We welcome anyone and can teach them the game.
"There's a good chance they'll come back."
As long as they can take the heat.
For more information: www.usapa.org