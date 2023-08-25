VAN – Pine Tree traveled to Van Memorial Stadium’s Mal Fowler Field for the 2023 season opener against Van on Friday night, but it couldn’t maintain a 10-point lead in a 24-17 road loss.
The Pirates will own an 0-1 season record when they return home to Pirate Stadium for next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Lindale, while the Vandals will bring a 1-0 year mark to their road game against Chapel Hill at the same time.
Van received the opening kickoff, and it quickly moved all the way to the Pine Tree six-yard line, but the Pirates’ Kalil Deckard stepped in front of Jaxon Moffatt’s Van pass to record an important interception at the 5:53 mark of the first quarter.
Pine Tree made the most of the turnover because quarterback Matt Cates connected with Tre Brown on the team’s first offensive play of the night, and Cates added a 53-yard run to the end zone on the second to give the road Pirates a 7-0 edge 17 seconds later.
Cates finished the game with a 7-for-17 passing performance for 146 yards and a touchdown, and 12 carries for 117 rushing yards and a score.
The Pirates’ next drive was interrupted by Easton Hinch’s Van interception at the 2:04 mark of the opening period, but their defense continued to keep the Vandal offense in check when Dealyn Evans deflected Moffatt’s third down pass to force a punt 13 seconds later.
Pine Tree also didn’t squander this opportunity because it eventually grew its advantage to 10-0 when Alex Mireles drilled a 25-yard field goal attempt at the 9:54 mark of the second period.
Van finally answered with Moffatt’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Asher Hawkins. That cut Pine Tree’s lead to 10-7 at the 7:51 mark of the quarter.
Moffat guided Van with a 12-for-25 passing performance for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Cates helped Pine Tree regroup when he went to the air 16 seconds later and found Jordan Taylor on a 63-yard touchdown strike to give the Pirates another 10-point advantage at 17-7.
But, Van scored the game’s final 17 points to complete a season-opening comeback. The Vandals’ rally began when Moffatt teamed up with Cade Rowe on a 17-yard touchdown connection to make it a 17-14 score with 3:56 remaining in the first half.
The Vandals then outscored Pine Tree 10-0 in the second half. They knotted up the score at 13-13 when Aiden Moore drained a 30-yard field goal attempt at the 56-second mark of the third quarter, and Trae Derrick topped off the night when he recovered a loose ball in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown with 5:16 remaining in the fourth and final frame.