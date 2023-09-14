Pine Tree’s cross country program will host the Mike Darby XC Invitational on Friday at Lear Park in Longview.
The event, previously called the Pine Tree Puddle Jump and Pig Trot, will honor longtime cross country coach Mike Darby, who coached for 38 years at Pine Tree.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with varsity girls (Open, 5K), followed by varsity boys (Open, 5K) at 8:30 a.m., varsity girls (4A-1A, 2 miles) at 9 a.m., varsity boys (4A-1A, 5 K) at 9:30 a.m. and JV girls (6A-1A, 2 miles) at 10 a.m.
Joining host Pine Tree in the event are Arp, Athens, Big Sandy, Bullard, Canton, Carthage, Cumberland Academy (high school and middle school), Daingerfield, De Kalb, New Diana, Douglass, East Texas Homeschool, Elysian Fields, Eustace, Gilmer, Sabine, Hallsville, Hawkins, Henderson, Full Armor, Hudson, Hughes Springs, Jacksonville, Jefferson, Kaufman, Kilgore, LaPoynor, Lindale, Longview, Longview Christian School, Spring Hill, Mabank, Marshall, Moore Middle School, Nacogdoches, New Summerfield, Ore City, Palestine, Redwater, Sulphur Springs, Tatum, Tenaha, Texas high, Timpson, Troup, Tyler, All Saints, Chapel Hill, Grace, Tyler Legacy, Van, Waskom, West Rusk and Whitehouse.