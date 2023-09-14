mikedarby.jpg

MIKE DARBY

Pine Tree’s cross country program will host the Mike Darby XC Invitational on Friday at Lear Park in Longview.

The event, previously called the Pine Tree Puddle Jump and Pig Trot, will honor longtime cross country coach Mike Darby, who coached for 38 years at Pine Tree.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with varsity girls (Open, 5K), followed by varsity boys (Open, 5K) at 8:30 a.m., varsity girls (4A-1A, 2 miles) at 9 a.m., varsity boys (4A-1A, 5 K) at 9:30 a.m. and JV girls (6A-1A, 2 miles) at 10 a.m.

Joining host Pine Tree in the event are Arp, Athens, Big Sandy, Bullard, Canton, Carthage, Cumberland Academy (high school and middle school), Daingerfield, De Kalb, New Diana, Douglass, East Texas Homeschool, Elysian Fields, Eustace, Gilmer, Sabine, Hallsville, Hawkins, Henderson, Full Armor, Hudson, Hughes Springs, Jacksonville, Jefferson, Kaufman, Kilgore, LaPoynor, Lindale, Longview, Longview Christian School, Spring Hill, Mabank, Marshall, Moore Middle School, Nacogdoches, New Summerfield, Ore City, Palestine, Redwater, Sulphur Springs, Tatum, Tenaha, Texas high, Timpson, Troup, Tyler, All Saints, Chapel Hill, Grace, Tyler Legacy, Van, Waskom, West Rusk and Whitehouse.

Follow Jack Stallard on Twitter: @lnjsports

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.