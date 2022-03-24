Pine Tree and Spring Hill open the 2022 high school soccer playoffs tonight, with Pine Tree visiting Lufkin and Spring Hill taking on Hudson on a neutral field in Henderson.
Pine Tree (10-7-3) takes on Lufkin (9-12-2) in a 6 p.m. contest at Jase Magers field, while Spring Hill (10-9-1) faces Hudson (13-7-1) at Lion Stadium in a 7 p.m. clash.
PINE TREE
The Lady Pirates averaged less than a goal per game allowed this season with goalkeeper Rylie Waclawczyk and defenders Catherine Maximo, Shyann Lohman, Indy Salazar, Eryka Furlong and Larkin Seidel routinely shutting opponents down.
Pine Tree averaged 1.85 goals per game. Meredith Fisher (7 goals, 6 assists), Sayge Lohman (6 goals, 7 assists) and Daysha Torres (3 goals, 6 assists) were top producers.
"Mainstays in the central midfield, Torres and (Monica) Montoya, have controlled the flow of games for us," Lady Pirate head coach Chris Yoder said. "Jessica Garcia, another midfielder, is nothing short of a workhorse all game long, every game."
Remaining Lady Pirates on the roster are Malaisha Allen, Maranda Skinner, Harper Jones, Aylin Sanchez, Ashley Vasquez and Paola Martinez.
"We beat Lufkin at our place (3-1) in our first game of the season, but they were missing several players due to COVID," Yoder said. "The team we see Friday night should be quite a bit different than what we faced almost three months ago, but we are different as well. We've improved with every game, and we should be able to give them all they can handle. We won't be quite at full strength with what our starting 11 has been here late in the season, so we'll need some girls to step up and fill in and hopefully not miss a beat."
Pine Tree competed in a district with Longview, Hallsville, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Texas High, Tyler and Whitehouse. Lufkin was in a district with Dayton, Humble Kingwood Park, Huntsville, Nacogdoches and New Caney Porter.
The winner of Friday's game will take on Highland Park or Cleburne in the area round next week.
SPRING HILL
The Lady Panthers went 8-4 in a district with Carthage, Center, Henderson, Kilgore, New Diana, Sabine and Tatum and will take the field with a playoff roster that included six seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and 11 freshmen.
Jayme Dowell leads the way offensively for Spring Hill with 31 goals and 12 assists. Lesley Sanchez has nine goals and two assists, and Alexis Grubb and Maddison Finney both have three goals and three assists.
Bianca English has started 19 of 20 games in goal for the Lady Panthers.
The remainder of the roster includes Alyssah Quackenbush, Adyson Parker, Claire Fielder, Aundrea Johnson, Jillian Tramel, Natalie Fisher, Madison Fleet, Johana Sanchez, Alexa Johnson, Mallory Pinson, Kayce Cahal, Haleigh Yoder, Evelin Rios, Morgan Greenville, Anabelle Casimiro, Gizelle Sergio, Macy Gonzalez, Addy Fisher, Faith Copeland and Ana Harris.
Hudson competes in a league with Jacksonville, Madisonville, Palestine, Palestine Westwood, Crockett, Diboll and Trinity.
The winner of Friday's match will face either Pleasant Grove or Van in area action next week.