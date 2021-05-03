Pine Tree’s Kendall King finished her high school track and field career on a high note at the regional meet a few weeks back. On Monday, she locked in at least the first two years of her college athletic and academic career.
King, who competed in the triple jump, 200 meters and as part of Pine Tree’s relay teams, signed a national letter-of-intent with Dodge City Community College at the Pine Tree High School library.
“She’s a tremendous athlete,” Pine Tree coach Wesley Schoon said of King. “She’s been a four-year runner for us. She’s grown a lot. She went through some tough times trying to get her times better. She peaked at an early age, and was very hard on herself wanting to run faster. Gradually, she did that, and at regionals she had the fasted time of her senior season in the 200. That says a lot about the kind of competitor she is. She didn’t give up, and she went ou with the best time of her senior year.”
King won the triple jump and finished third in the 200 meters at the District 15-5A meet. She was third in the triple jump, fourth in the 200 and was a member of the Lady Pirate 400 relay team that placed four in the District 15-16-5A Area Meet.
At regionals, she placed fifth in the 200 with a season best clocking of 25.69.
“Hopefully, Kendall’s signing will open the eyes of some of the younger girls coming up in the program,” Schoon said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the varsity this year, and will have a lot of freshmen next year. Hopefully, they’ll see Kendall having the opportunity to run track and the next level and realize it might be one of them if they continue to work.”
Dodge City Community College competes in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference along with Allen County, Barton, Butler, Cloud, Coffeyville, Cowley, Fort Scott, Garden City, Hesston, Highland, Hutchinson, Johnston County, Kansas City Kansas CC, Neosho, Northwest Kansas and Pratt.