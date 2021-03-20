CORPUS CHRISTI - Pine Tree's Jia Lewis, competing in the 220-pound weight division, easily won the Class 5A state championship on Saturday at the Texas Women's Powerlifting Association Championship at American Bank Center Arena.
Lewis finished with a total of 1,010 pounds on three lifts (squat, bench press and deadlift). Runner-up Evelyn Garza of Edcouch-Elsa finished wit ha total of 965 pounds.
Lewis had a squat of 445 pounds, a bench press of 225 pounds and a deadlift of 340 pounds.
Pine Tree's Tionna Lewis, lifting in the 123-pound division, finished third to also bring home a medal. Lewis had a total of 755 pounds with a squat of 305, a bench of 140 and a deadlift of 310.
Other area results from Saturday included:
97 division: Czhela Moya, Sulphur Springs, 10th (135, 80, 160 - 375); 114 division: Halie Hanks, Whitehouse, sixth (225, 145, 275 - 645); 123 division: Reese Roberts, Whitehouse, fourth (275, 165, 285 - 725); 132 division: Rylie Francis, Whitehouse, sixth (255, 150, 270 - 675); 148 division: Ashlyn Brooks, Mount Pleasant, fourth (310, 150, 300 - 760; Britany Westbrook, Jacksonville, fifth (260, 195, 300 - 755); 165 division: Jalissa Alvarez, Mount Pleasant, sixth (315, 160, 320 - 795); Kristen Gonzalez, Jacksonville, eighth (285, 140, 295 - 720); 220 division: Mariza Paez, Texas High, fifth (375, 170, 290 - 835); 259-plus division: Machelle Allen, Sulphur Springs, seventh (350, 150, 255 - 755).