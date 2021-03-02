EUSTACE — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes were so close to close to earning their first trip to the Final Four since 1987 on Tuesday night.
However, it will be the Dallas Pinkston Lady Vikings earning their first state semifinal berth.
The Lady Vikings scored nine of the final 10 points of the game as Pinkston edged the Lady Buckeyes 46-39 in the Class 4A Region II girls basketball final before a near capacity E.L. Kirk Gymnasium on the campus of Eustace High School.
Pinkston (27-5) advances to meet Canyon, a 42-37 winner over Bridgeport, in the state semifinals.
Gilmer ends its standout season at 25-3.
Despite 27 turnovers, Gilmer was in the game and took a 38-34 lead on back-to-back buckets by Haylee Jordan, the latter basket at 4:39 of the fourth period.
But Tamia Flores, the only senior on the Pinkston squad, connected on consecutive 3-pointers to give the Lady Vikings a 40-38 advantage with 2:25 showing.
Later, Pinkston committed a back-court turnover, but the Lady Buckeyes could not take advantage with 1:35 on the clock.
Then having committed only one foul, the Lady Buckeyes had to foul six times in a matter of seconds to force free throws.
The Lady Vikings, however, hit 6 of 8 free throw attempts to the Lady Buckeyes’ 1 of 3 down the stretch.
Jordan led the Lady Buckeyes with a double-double, 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Abbey Bradshaw added eight points and 15 boards.
Others scoring for Gilmer were Jaycee Harris (7), Lesley Jones (4), Addison Walker (3), Madyson Tate (3) and LeLe Morton (2).
The Flores sisters led Pinkston with Tamia scoring 18 and Victoria adding 17. Others scoring for the Lady Vikings were DeJarae Thomas (6), Erin Byrd (3) and Aaliyah Kinnard (2).
Also on the Gilmer team, coached by Mandi Simpson, are Makenna Kaunitz, Raeven Harris, Grace McCowin, Alyssa Skinner, Lanie Pritchett, Mariyah Gordon, Mallory Tate and Addison Montgomery.