Pine Tree is a step closer to the 2022 Texas high school football season after its lone scrimmage of the year on Thursday, and is excited to show off its progress during the upcoming games.
“I was very proud of the effort they played with,” Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman said of his team’s season tune-up on Thursday. “I thought we played physical. We’ve been really trying to stress don’t play fast and out of control. Play fast with focus [instead]. I thought we did a great job.”
Pine Tree traveled to Jeff Traylor Stadium to face two-time defending Class 4A Division II state finalist Gilmer on Thursday. The Pirates knew the competition would serve as a test, but they made the most of the opportunity.
“Those guys do an incredible job,” Bachman said of his program’s recent opponent. “They got great football players. It was a good measuring stick for us. I say it with all humility, but we want to play to win games. Playing a team like Gilmer that has a tradition like them, and to go out there and be competitive, I gotta believe it’s going to help us in the long run.”
Pine Tree is obviously heating up at the right time, and will be a team that opponents will have to prepare for in the fall. The Pirates demonstrated on Thursday that they can compete with a team of that caliber, and bring the necessary mindset to similar outings this season.
“The response was great,” Bachman said of his team in the outing. “It was by no means clean. There was a lot of ugly there, but there was a step in the right direction. The kids are trying. It’s on us as a coaching staff to continue to get them there.”
That resulted in certain units stepping up, and the identification of players to watch over the next 11 to 17 weeks.
“Defensively, we played really fast and physical,” said Bachman. “Kids like Devin Washington jumped out to me, plus Raimone Flournoy, Brock Reddic and Quinton Clark. “But, you could really say all of them on defense. They played as a unit, and you have to. Football is the ultimate team game.”
All that comes at the opportune time because the Pirates are only a few days away from their season opener at Pirate Stadium. To get to where they want to be when their 7:30 p.m. battle with Van begins on Aug. 26., they are maximizing the final days of season prep and finding different ways to improve.
“I don’t think it’s exclusive to us,” said Bachman. “It’s continuing to clean up the little things on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday."
"The game plan is do your job," he continued. "We're going to line up and do the things we've done, cut out misalignments and missed assignments, and try to play complementary football with great fundamentals and technique.”