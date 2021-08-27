Pine Tree overcame an early battle with Liberty-Eylau to win its 2021 high school football season opener 25-0 at Pirate Stadium on Friday night.
The Pirates earned their fourth straight season opening victory and their first shutout since a 27-0 topping of Athens in 2000.
“It’s always good to start off with a win,” said Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane. “Defensively, those kids lived up to everything that they were supposed to be. A lot of seniors on that side of the ball. They flew around. It was fun to watch those kids play and lead.”
“That group of kids got a lot of fight in them,” he also said of his team. “Found a way to win a football game that we probably didn’t deserve to win based on our execution.”
Both defenses gave the opposing offense plenty of trouble before halftime. That started with the turnovers that they forced, which included Pine Tree recovering a pair of Liberty-Eylau fumbles and Liberty-Eylau intercepting two Ja’Daylon Jones passes.
The units also kept the other team in check because they didn’t allow a score until the 1:25 mark of the second quarter. Liberty-Eylau’s Cal Jones entered his fourth carry of the game with 27 rushing yards, but lost control of the ball. Pine Tree’s Tyrese Jones immediately picked up the ball and returned it to the one-yard line. That set up Ethan Morgan, who punched the ball into the end zone on the next play. His first rushing touchdown of the game gave the Pirates a 6-0 lead, but his team was limited to that score for the time being after a missed extra point.
Liberty-Eylau tried to respond, but Jones missed a 33-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the half. Morgan finished the game with 137 rushing yards.
Pine Tree entered the second half with a tight lead, but turned to its run game to pull away in the second half. It included 55 rushing yards in the third quarter, and an eight-yard touchdown run by Ah’Niylon Taylor that made it a 12-0 game. The Pirates were unsuccessful on their two-point conversion attempt.
“We’re always going to run the football,” said Lane. “That’s who we are. We just had to settle in. Get our guys comfortable.”
Jones also felt Pine Tree’s defense more as the game went on. That was evident in the closing seconds of the third quarter and the opening moments of the fourth period. The Pirates’ pressure forced him into losses of 15 yards on back-to-back plays, including having to recover the ball at his team’s own one-yard line after a snap miscue.
Pine Tree took advantage of the great field position and scored on Derrick Williams’ one-yard touchdown run. The Pirates nailed the extra point to go up 19-0 with 11:47 left in the game, but they weren’t done scoring.
Morgan had a 62-yard run and later a six-yard touchdown run to give his team a 25-0 lead at the 6:53 mark of the final quarter.
Pine Tree receiver Lukas Branson finished the outing with 106 yards on six receptions. In the loss, Liberty-Eylau quarterback Jaydin Hampton finished 12 for 19 for 71 passing yards.