East Texas’ group of Class 5A Division II football programs expected multiple changes during the offseason.
That definitely played out when Pine Tree and Hallsville learned their new University Interscholastic League district path for the 2022 and 2023 seasons at the biennial realignment meeting at Kilgore’s Region 7 Education Service Center on Thursday morning.
Pine Tree and Hallsville knew they wouldn’t have Jacksonville on their district schedule the next two seasons because the released December school enrollment numbers marked the Indians’ move to Class 4A Division I. But, that still left the question of what other changes were ahead for East Texas teams.
The early Thursday resolution ultimately indicated that Pine Tree and Hallsville would remain as district foes, along with Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Texarkana Texas High, and Whitehouse. They will all trek from District 9-5A Division II to 8-5A Division II and move from Region III to Region II.
“It’s the district that we’ve had,” said Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman. “Just got to go from eight to seven [teams]. So, there’s some familiarity there. I think it worked out well for us.”
Thursday’s changes will be navigated by the district’s new head coaches. Jason Bachman and Joe Cluley will guide Pine Tree and Mount Pleasant respectively, while Marshall is still searching for the successor of recently departed Jake Griedl, who became the new Bastrop athletic coordinator and head football coach in January.
Hallsville knows the feeling because it went through a coaching change that resulted in Josh Strickland taking over the school's football program prior to the 2021 season.
“You get to know these guys,” Hallsville head football coach Josh Strickland said of the new district landscape. “It’s the second year in for me. We’ve had a few coaching changes, but they call it bEAST Texas for a reason. So, week in and week out, you gotta show up and play, regardless of who it is, what order it’s in, or where you play. Not much will change on that end.”
“We’re going to keep building on what we’ve done,” Bachman said of his plan to continue Pine Tree’s success as he transitions from his previous program assistant coach role. “Hopefully when the games come, we’ve done a good enough job between now and then, and we can cash in on it.”
As far as Jacksonville, the Indians will join Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Palestine and Chapel Hill in District 9-4A Division I. They even have a new athletic director and head football coach in former Tatum head man Jason Holman.