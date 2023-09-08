The 48th meeting between Pine Tree and Kilgore won’t be settled until Saturday.
Kilgore took a 3-0 lead on the Pirates with 3:38 left in the first quarter Friday at Pirate Stadium, and the visiting Bulldogs took that lead in at halftime.
Several lightning delays eventually forced officials to call off the game, but the teams are scheduled to finishing things at 11 a.m. back at Pirate Stadium on Saturday.
Kilgore (1-1) got the early lead on a 39-yard field goal by Leo Yzaguirre. The Pirates are also 1-1 on the young season.
Kilgore holds a 36-11-1 edge in the all-time series.
Several games in East Texas were affected by the weather on Friday.
Tatum led Pittsburg 14-0 in Pittsburg early in the second quarter when that game was halted. The contest will not be resumed.
The Eagles got a 5-yard touchdown run from Saylor Nance and an 11-yard run by Cole Watson to take the two-touchdown lead.
Tatum will host West Rusk and Pittsburg will visit Frisco Independence next week.
Jefferson’s game at De Kalb was also called early and will not be resumed.
Beckville didn’t get a full game in against Harmony, but did come away with a 35-18 win in a contest called at halftime (see story on Page 2).
In Carthage, the Bulldogs stormed out to a 34-0 lead over San Antonio Cornerstone, and got an official victory when that game was halted with 7:04 left in the third quarter.
Bulldog quarterback Jett Surratt had a huge half, completing 19 of 26 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with nine different receivers, tossing TD strikes to Cole Nations (1 yard), Junior Henderson (9 yards), Mikel Fields (17 yards) and Cale Preston (42 yards) before the break.
Benny Smith scored from 1-yard out to cap an eight-play, 64-yard drive with 7:04 left just before play was stopped.