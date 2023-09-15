JACKSONVILLE - The Pine Tree Pirates will head into District 8-5A Division II play on the heels of a convincing win.
One week after being shutout by a solid Kilgore team, the Pirates bounced back in a big way on Friday at the Tomato Bowl - rolling to a 34-13 win over the Jacksonville Indians.
The Pirates scored the first 34 points of the game after being blanked 18-0 a week ago.
It took until the second quarter for the Pirates to fined the end zone, but an 11-yard touchdown run by Noah Salazar and the extra point by Alex Mireles just nine second into the quarter sparked a 34-0 run for the visitors.
M.J. Cates added a 37-yard touchdown run for the Pirates at the 8:22 mark, and Mireles was again true on the extr point to give PT a 14-0 cushion.
Salazar got his second touchdown of the contest, this one on defense, with 4:39 left in the half when he recovered a bad snap in the end zone on a Jacksonville punt attempt. The Mireles PAT gave the Pirates a commanding 21-0 lead, but they weren't done.
Offensive lineman Jailyn Attaway made a heads up play and got into the scoring act with just 38 seconds remaining in the half. Dalan Montgomery fumbled at the end of a 7-yard run, and Attaway pounced on the ball in the end zone for the touchdown.
The PAT failed, but Pine Tree went to the locker room with a 27-0 cushion.
La'Marion Hunter put the game away just 22 seconds into the third quarter when he rambled 45 yards for a touchdown. The Mireles PAT made it 34-0.
Jacksonville finally got on the board with 11:57 left in the game on a 1-yard TD run by Reese Hicks. Hicks later scored on an 18-yard run with 4:21 left, and Jesus Nunez booted the PAT to make the final 34-13.
Pine Tree has now won four in a row against Jacksonville, including a 31-21 decision in 2022. Jacksonville's last win over the Pirates was a 42-38 decision back in 2018.
Pine Tree will open district play next Friday at home against Marshall, which dropped a 35-13 decision to Carthage on Friday. Jacksonville will visit Athens.