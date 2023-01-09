Pine Tree earned two wins at its tournament on Friday, but it was unable to extend its early season win streak during Saturday afternoon's match.
The Pirates dropped their 2023 season record to 2-2 because they were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 2-0 home tournament loss against Palestine at Pirate Stadium, while the Wildcats improved to 5-0.
“They battled and fought,” Pine Tree boys soccer head coach Angel Rocha said of his team’s performance in Saturday's loss. “We found out that we have more depth than we initially thought, and [the players are] growing as a team.”
Palestine controlled the time of possession clock in the early minutes of the first half because its attacking resulted in Mario Escalanta’s header attempt at the 33:58 mark and David Arredondo’s miss at the 29:37 mark.
Pine Tree started moving the ball on the opposite side of the pitch, but David Ovalle’s shot at the goal landed in the hands of Palestine goalkeeper Justus Musil at the 30:53 mark.
Palestine continued to put pressure on Pine Tree’s defense, and it ultimately produced two quick scores. Sebastian Ledesma-Hernandez pushed through for the go-ahead goal at the 27:50 mark and Tony Garcia earned the insurance goal at the 26:14 mark to give the Wildcats a 2-0 advantage.
Pine Tree goalkeeper Cale Herber started to find his footing because he recorded three consecutive saves at the 22:06, 21:11 and 20:47 marks.
The Pirates continued to battle because Edgar Bocanegra attempted a shot at the 11:51 mark, and Herber recorded another save 68 seconds later.
Alex Mireles then drilled a shot from deep at the 6:50 mark, Gio Zamora followed with an attempt at 5:51, and Mireles tried again at 4:58, but Pine Tree still couldn’t break through.
The Pirates continued to have opportunities after the intermission, but they never cut into the deficit.
Aaron Bocanegra missed at the 29:50 mark of the second half, and Chris Resendiz couldn’t finish an attack at 25:34.
Edgar Bocanegra drilled an attempt half a minute later, and tried to sneak the ball into the goal with 15:34 remaining in the match, but both attempts were unsuccessful.
Zamora also had a good look at 11:18, but the ball ultimately flew over the net.
Palestine had late opportunities to extend its lead, but Garcia missed a shot with 4:32 to play, and Herber earned another Pine Tree save 66 seconds later.
Kilgore and Palestine finished the tournament with 4-0 records, and Kilgore was the official tournament champion with a 35-34 edge in points.
Athens finished third with 18 points, followed by Pleasant Grove (17), Lindale and Pine Tree (14), Carthage (7) and Hallsville (2).
SPRING HILL
The Lady Panthers closed out play in the Kilgore Tournament with a 3-1 loss to Nacogdoches.
Maddie Fleet scored the lone goal for the Lady Panthers.
The Spring Hill boys fell to Pittsburg (2-0) and Van (1-0) and defeated North Lamar (2-1) at the Pittsburg Tournament over the weekend.
Alex Thorsen scored both goals for the Panthers against North Lamar.
Van won the tournament title with 26 points, followed by North Lamar (19), Pittsburg (14), Mineola (13), Spring Hill (8) and New Diana (3).