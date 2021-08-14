Pine Tree produced a memorable 2020 season that included an area round playoff finish and nine wins. The Pirates have been busy throughout the offseason as they’ve worked to sharpen their skills and stay on track for the 2021 campaign.
The first approach followed a strategy that has worked for Pine Tree in the past.
“We always do it this way,” said Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane. “Toughness first and execution second. In fall camp and spring ball, we want to be mentally and physically tough, and then we've got to clean up execution issues.”
Another focus is the enhancement of the current roster because the team returns 14 lettermen and only five starters, and Lane has seen some of the inexperience affect his team’s offseason performances so far.
“We need to grow up fast,” said Lane. “We’re replacing a lot of starters.”
“We've got to play cleaner,” he later said. “We’re a young football team. We’re going to make young guy mistakes. We just can’t make the same mistake over and over.”
The team already knows of a couple leaders in senior linebacker Dallas Dixon (76 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks), senior defensive lineman Mark Daniels, and senior running back Ethan Morgan (775 yards, 130 carries and nine touchdowns). But, Lane has expressed to his team that other players will also hold an enhanced role compared to the ones that they served in for previous seasons.
“The guys that were juniors and are now seniors have got to accept that new role,” he said. “I tell them every year that this is their football team. This is not Coach Lane’s team. Lord-willing, I’ll be coaching for 30 years. They got one more shot at it. I want to make it special for them, but also want to see them step up, get out of their comfort zone and normal habits, and lead a little bit.”
“Leadership’s hard,” he continued. “It’s a hard thing for grown-ups to do. It’s really hard for kids to do. This group’s going to have to lead in order for us to be good. We’ll be as good as they are.”
Lane has been working with his coaching staff to establish a system that challenges the athletes on the roster and puts the team in the best position possible.
“I tell the coaches every day that our job is to create adversity, manufacture stress and tough situations, and teach the kids how to handle, manage and execute in them,” said Lane. “I think [the coaches] have done that, and the kids have done that well.”
“I’ve been really proud,” he also said of his players. “Watching them battle through adversity and toughness. “We’ve put them in a lot of tough situations. To see the kids step up has been promising. We’ve got a long way to grow, but they’re taking the steps.”
That’s a great sign because Pine Tree is already preparing for its Aug. 19 scrimmage against Gilmer and its Aug. 27 season opener against Liberty-Eylau. Both events will take place at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium.
“We don’t set season goals,” said Lane. “We really just focus on we've got to be great today. We had to beat [season-opening opponent] Liberty-Eylau [on Friday]. That’s what I told them [that] morning and when we walked off this field at 11:45. If we didn’t beat them, it’s going to be a whole lot harder to [actually] beat them on the 27th.”