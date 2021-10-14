Pine Tree continues to win football games, and a lot of its program success starts with the productive partnership between its strong offensive line and explosive run game.
The Pirates demonstrated that during their run to a 9-2-1 record and a Class 5A Division II Region III area round playoff appearance last season. A developed and veteran group of offensive linemen provided then-junior running back Ethan Morgan with the necessary blocking and protection to rush for 775 yards and nine touchdowns.
Pine Tree head football coach Kerry Lane was well-aware that the offensive line starters would graduate at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, and made the wise decision to prepare for future seasons. He decided to give quality game time experience to underclassmen in his program.
The move has paid off so far, and his team currently holds a 4-2 record during the 2021 campaign.
“Continuity on the offensive line is everything,” said Lane. “You can overcome a lot of problems by having the same group of kids play together, trust each other, and work well together. It’s very much a unit and a team deal. For that group of kids to step up as quickly as they have is pretty good.”
That’s allowed the fast development of senior Jacob Hall, and juniors Brode Hodges and Jayden Jones. Their past experience at the position has allowed them to excel in their expanded roles this season, and their program buy-in has produced the necessary wall of protection for all the playmakers in the backfield.
“I really try to bond with my guys and learn the playbook, so everybody can come together,” said Hall.
“Last year, I had to play offensive tackle,” said Jones. “It was kinda hard because my regular position was guard, but I knew it was the job that had to be done, and I had to step up and take over.”
Junior Brycelen Phillips made the switch from defensive tackle before the season, and has also leaned on his past experience to make the most of his current role.
“I feel like this year, coming from a different side of the ball, I’m bringing the same mentality over to help the team do better running the football, in the pass game, and in blocking,” said Phillips.
The new offensive linemen have already teamed up to provide Morgan, now a senior, with the necessary holes to record four 100-yard rushing performances. The unit also set up sophomore running back Trequildric Brown’s 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 35-7 win against Jacksonville.
“I think we all matured with each other and grew up a little bit over the summer,” Morgan said of the continued development of him and all the offensive linemen he runs behind.
“With this O-Line, it’s sticking with them throughout the game,” he said of working with this year’s offensive linemen. “They have work ethic. They’ll keep pushing through it.”
Because of that success, Lane is giving more players the opportunity to play this season.
“Next year, we’ll have pretty solid depth,” said Lane. “To get some competition at that position is huge.”
Some of the expected athletes are junior offensive linemen Pierce Mercer and Mason Petty, and sophomore tight end Brock Reddic.
“The credit goes everywhere,” said Reddic. “Everybody is working together. When we come together as a team, everything works out.”